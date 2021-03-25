The African Diaspora International Film Festival Celebrates Women’s History Month Virtually Nationwide March 26 to 29, 2021

The African Diaspora International Film Festival celebrates Women’s History Month virtually nationwide from March 26 to 29 with a selection of 18 films directed by women of color from 10 different countries.

The film industry is a male dominated industry worldwide. The selection of films in ADIFF Women’s History Month Film Series is a modest celebration of the work of international women filmmakers of color who, against all odds, have broken the glass ceiling and managed to create meaningful pieces of cinematic art.

France, Tunisia, the USA, Bangladesh, Senegal and more are part of the program. Some of the films focus on women stories while others highlight men stories with a firm hand. They take on issues of incredible relevance today, such as racism in France, Islam and women, Black women in the military, racial identity, union building struggles, colonialism, race in Latin-America and more. These are revolutionary women whose works deserve an appreciation and understanding that some of them have never had due to the fact they are women speaking with their voice in a male dominated field.

Highlights include Opening Night Film “Betrayal of a Nation” by Brandi Webb (USA), an experimental documentary that indicts the U.S. Government on 18 charges, for crimes committed against Black and brown citizens. Director Brandi Webb will participate in a free Zoom conversation focusing on women filmmakers who share a passion for producing and directing powerful documentaries with a strong political input.

Another highlight is the U.S. premiere presentation of “She Had a Dream” by Raja Amari (Tunisia), a rare documentary that explores the issue of racism in Tunisia through the eyes of Ghofrane, 25, a young Black Tunisian woman and a committed activist who speaks her mind. She embodies Tunisia’s current political upheaval. As a victim of racial discrimination, Ghofrane decides to go into politics.

Tickets are $7 per film, and the series “All Access Pass” is $65.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH COMPLETE LINE-UP

FICTIONS

Losing Ground & The Cruz Brothers and Miss Malloy by Kathleen Collins (USA)

Angelica by Marisol Gómez-Mouakad (Puerto Rico)

Myopia by Sanae Akroud (Morocco)

Foreign Body by Raja Amari (Tunisia)

Made in Bangladesh by Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh)

Cape Verde My Love by Ana Ramos Lisboa (Cape Verde)

Stand Down Soldier by Jeryl Prescott Sales (USA)

DOCUMENTARIES

Betrayal of a Nation by Brandi Webb (USA) – OPENING NIGHT FILM

How It Feels to be Free by Yoruba Richen (USA)

Barrow, Freedom Fighter by Marcia Weekes (Barbados)

The Glass Ceiling by Yamina Benguigui (France)

She Had a Dream by Raja Amari (Tunisia) – US PREMIERE!

Amilcar Cabral by Ana Ramos Lisboa (Cape Verde)

Colobane Express & The Silent Monologue by Khady Sylla (Senegal)

SHORTS PROGRAM:

But You’re Not Black by Danielle Ayow & White Like The Moon

Marina Gonzalez Palmier (Canada & USA)

ALL ACCESS PASS

The African Diaspora International Film Festival Women’s History Month Film Series is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Described by film critic Armond White as “a festival that symbolizes diaspora as more than just anthropology,” ADIFF has managed to increase the presence of independent Afrocentric films from all over the world in the general American specialty movie scene.

ADIFF attracts a wide cross-section of cinephiles and audiences of African American, Caribbean, African, Latino and European ethnic backgrounds who share a common interest for thought provoking, well crafted, intelligent and entertaining stories about the human experience of people of color. ADIFF is now a national and international event with festivals held in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Paris and France.

For more information, visit https://womenshistorymonth.eventive.org/films.