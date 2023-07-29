Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

The 35th Annual GhanaFest in Washington Park July 29th

The GhanaFest Brings Authentic Cultural Display to Washington Park July 29th

WHO:         Ghana National Council of Chicago Metropolitan

WHAT:        35TH ANNUAL GHANAFEST

WHEN:        SATURDAY, JULY 29TH 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM 2:00

WHERE:       Washington Park, 5600 S. Russell Drive, Chicago, IL

A $20 gate donation will allow patrons unrestricted access to the all-day festival. Various attractions and activities will be available, such as Ghanaian food vendors where guests can taste authentic Ghanaian dishes. Many vendors will also sell shea butter, African clothing, art, and jewelry from Ghana. There is no shortage of cultural displays as the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the various tribes will participate in the parade of chiefs and tribal cultural performances. Live music will be provided around the clock featuring world-traveled musicians that will delight patrons. The youth will be delighted by the abundance of activities at the Youth Village tents, which include dancing competitions, Ghana trivia, face painting, a bouncy house, and much more!

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top