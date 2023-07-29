The 35th Annual GhanaFest in Washington Park July 29th

The GhanaFest Brings Authentic Cultural Display to Washington Park July 29th

WHO: Ghana National Council of Chicago Metropolitan

WHAT: 35TH ANNUAL GHANAFEST

WHEN: SATURDAY, JULY 29TH 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM 2:00

WHERE: Washington Park, 5600 S. Russell Drive, Chicago, IL

A $20 gate donation will allow patrons unrestricted access to the all-day festival. Various attractions and activities will be available, such as Ghanaian food vendors where guests can taste authentic Ghanaian dishes. Many vendors will also sell shea butter, African clothing, art, and jewelry from Ghana. There is no shortage of cultural displays as the Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the various tribes will participate in the parade of chiefs and tribal cultural performances. Live music will be provided around the clock featuring world-traveled musicians that will delight patrons. The youth will be delighted by the abundance of activities at the Youth Village tents, which include dancing competitions, Ghana trivia, face painting, a bouncy house, and much more!