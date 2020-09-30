The 2020 Pivot: Reassess your position, Change your perspectives and enjoy the process

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

2020 has brought a ton of pivots in the lives of people around the world. So many lessons, it’s impossible to count. One could even look at the challenges and overlook the value of the change caused by the shift. It could even feel as if having a failure was the result. If we look at the cost of what seemingly turned out to be a failure, it will look immeasurable.

Tools for life can’t be purchased. They happen through experience. The question is, what are you going to do with what you’ve learned? It’s easy to go from day to day and not realize the value of the lessons we gather within the scope of our lifestyle as tools in our toolbox for life. For over four years I’ve been a caregiver for an elderly parent. Though it required me to rearrange matters of my life, I’ve found much good resulted because of the shift. I had the opportunity to give up my dreams or stay the course and figure things out along the way. What I’ve learned in the process was the gift of patience, kindness and understanding, which spills into other areas of my life. I had to remember the sacrifices made for me as a child. It may not have been so easy, but my mother never ceased to provide what I needed. How it must have felt challenging, but she kept going because of her “why.” She probably never envisioned herself needing the level of care she receives. Yet, she was required to pivot and be willing to allow change to take place, and I, on the other hand, had to become flexible enough to handle the strong curves.

How can you occupy your space in the current position, and how does your new future appear?

Consider the situation; it may be necessary to see what adjustments you need to make to maintain your stability, or what’s required to create stability. How does your past fit into your future? Do you need to reduce the number of activities or increase your involvement? Either way, an assessment is required before moving forward. There’s one thing for sure about pivots; change is inevitable. The sooner you recognize a decision has to happen to move on, you’ve got to assess the road ahead. There’s no time for emotional breakdowns when the inevitable happens. The choice is yours to sink or swim.

Change the perspective of where you’ve landed and enjoy the process.

Facing reality is always the fun part (I say that with sarcasm). We never want to face reality, but nothing can move forward without doing so. When we ignore answering or investigating areas that seem harsh, it’s just asking for more suffering. Skipping over the facts can cause more agony. Work toward acceptance for where you are, then determine how you will get there. Look for resources that can help you make such change and never forget the power of having a network of peers or mentors to guide you along the way. Whatever you’ve gathered from the year 2020, don’t fall for the belief that life is over. It’s never over until you agree to give up and allow circumstances to overtake you. You have the power to be, do, and have whatever you set your mind to, as long as you continue to reassess your position, change your perspective, and enjoy the process. Repeat this as many times as you feel deemed to reposition yourself to win!

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE MediaTechô.