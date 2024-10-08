

The 14th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest with over 50 films from around the globe and in our own backyard, including world premieres, panel discussions, filmmaker chats, parties, and a special Lifetime Achievement Celebration of Gary’s own Fred “The Hammer” Williamson. Passes are available online at garyblackfilmfest.org. Click here to see the full schedule and ticket information.

Leading up to Festival Weekend, The GIBFF is proud to celebrate Deon Taylor Day, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Deon Taylor Day celebrates the work of Gary’s own prolific creative talent Deon Taylor, whose body of work boasts more than a dozen independent films including “Traffik,” “The Intruder,” “Black & Blue,” “Fatale,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” and his latest film, “Fear.”

The 2024 fest features both virtual and unique in-person offerings, including collaborations with local businesses and organizations, including a Thursday, October 10 Festival Pre-Funk at Brown Skin Coffee Tea and Wine, a red carpet Opening Night Friday, October 11 featuring the Gary premiere of “WE STRANGERS”, a special Gary premiere of the much anticipated “LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH” about our beloved Luther Vandross on Saturday, and a gala Closing Night Awards Ceremony honoring some of Gary’s finest, with a celebration of Black brilliance featuring the announcement of the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award, The Changemaker Award, The Founders Award for Excellence and The GIBFF Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating of the life and achievements of Fred “The Hammer” Williamson.

The 14th Annual GIBFF stays true to its roots as an international diaspora festival with narrative and documentary films from many different countries across the Black diaspora. This content-rich indie film festival brings a host of filmmakers, engaged audiences, and lively post-screening dialogue, all using a hybrid of in-person and online events. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite film for the recipient of our annual audience awards both in-person and online.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, October 10 | 6 PM

BROWN SKIN COFFEE TEA & WINE

Festival Pre-Funk Experience

Kick-off to the 14th Annual Gary International Film Festival with a DJ, short films, and ticket giveaways and enjoy the ambiance at Gary’s intimate gathering spot, Brown Skin Coffee Tea & Wine.

Friday, October 11 @ 6 PM Opening Night

IUN Savannah Hall

Red Carpet Reception Join GIBFF and walk the red carpet as we officially launch the 14th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival. Opening Night offerings include a Kaleidoscope of short films as an offering the over 50+ films included this weekend.

7PM “WE STRANGERS” Directed by Anu Valia

Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaning woman in Gary, Indiana, stumbles into a new job cleaning the homes of several rich, suburban families. While working, she tells one small lie that spins out of control.

Saturday, October 12 IUN

Savannah Hall

Workshops, Panels, Reel Rundown Fellowship World Premiere

2 PM The Reel Rundown: – world premiere -Short films by our Reel Rundown Fellowship graduates, who completed a 6-session intensive with industry pros from Cartoon Network, Disney, and more.

7PM “LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH” Directed by Dawn Porter

“LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH” is the documentary film that chronicles the story of the vocal virtuoso Luther Vandross. Using a wealth of rarely-seen archives, Luther tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators, including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson, and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved. Followed by a Steppers Set with Step Master Tony Grown Folk.

Sunday, October 13 @ 2 pm IUN Arts and Sciences Building

THE GIBFF AWARDS: CELEBRATING BLACK BRILLIANCE

A celebration of Black Brilliance featuring the announcement of the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award, The Founders Award for Excellence, the Changemakers Award, and The GIBFF Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating the life and brilliance of Fred “The Hammer” Williamson.

Dozens of films, panels, and live-streamed events are available online and in person.

About the GIBFF: The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) is Gary’s hometown cultural event that supports community building by bringing audiences and artists together through film. This annual event presents films from independent filmmakers, panel discussions, matinee screenings, and in-depth chats with filmmakers, industry professionals, and local community leaders. The festival is run by a committed core of community volunteers who work year-round to curate films and raise money for the annual event.

The GIBFF partners and sponsors include ARRAY, the Urban League of NWI and Indiana University Northwest Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, Legacy Foundation, Health Disparity and J’s Breakfast Club.

TICKETS AND PASSES – NOW AVAILABLE at garyblackfilmfest.org.

All Access Passes are available now for $100 (a separate ticket is required for Dinner Chat w/Fred Williamson). Opening Night Red Carpet – $25 Closing Night Awards Gala $25-$75 (includes reception) Coming soon! Single Film and Shorts Packages – $10 In Person; $5 Online.