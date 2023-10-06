The 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival returns to Indiana University Northwest with over 50 films from five countries, including world premieres, panel discussions, filmmaker chats, parties, and a special tribute to Gary’s own Dr. Bernard C. Watson. Watson’s career spans decades from modest beginnings as a child of a Gary steelworker family to global recognition as a leader in education, art, and philanthropy. Tickets are available online at garyblackfilmfest.org.

Leading up to Festival Weekend, The GIBFF is proud to celebrate Deon Taylor Day, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Proclaimed by Mayor Jerome Prince in 2021, Deon Taylor Day celebrates the work of Gary’s own prolific creative talent Deon Tayor, whose body of work boasts 14 independent films including “Traffik,” “The Intruder,” “Black & Blue,” “Fatale,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” and his latest film, “Fear.”

The 2023 fest features both virtual and unique in-person offerings including collaborations with local businesses and organizations including a Thursday, October 12 Festival Pre-Funk at Brown Skin Coffee Tea and Wine located at 1921 W. 25th Ave., Suite 5E and a red carpet Opening Night Friday, October 13 at Indiana University Northwest; a special Saturday world premiere of animated shorts created by The Reel Rundown Animation Fellowship for Black Women and Girls; a Saturday night Ol’ Skool Drive-in Movie and a gala Closing Night Awards Ceremony honoring Dr. Bernard C. Watson and several other Gary luminaries.

Brown Skin Coffee and Tea at 1921 W 25th Ave Suite 5E

The 13th Annual GIBFF stays true to its roots as an international diaspora festival with narrative and documentary films from five countries across the Black diaspora. This content-rich indie film festival brings a host of filmmakers, engaged audiences, and lively post-screening dialogue all using a hybrid of in-person and online events. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite film for the recipient of the annual audience awards both in-person and online. Festival highlights include a variety of narrative and documentary feature-length films and shorts from local, national, and international filmmakers, including an Opening Night collection of film shorts, an Ol’ Skool Drive In Tailgate Movie Night with “FEAR” directed by Deon Taylor along with shorts and feature-length films.

The festival has a tradition of robust dialogue and discussion. This year brings a spectrum of roundtable and panel discussions including panel discussions featuring Black animation professionals from the Cartoon Network in both film and television, a chat with writer/director Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Outer Range, Things Never Said and The Devil You Know) and filmmaker talkbacks.

Closing Night shines with a celebration of Black Brilliance featuring the announcement of the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award, The GIBFF Lifetime Achievement Award, and The Founders Award for Excellence.

Festival Highlights

Thursday, October 12 | 6 pm

BROWN SKIN COFFEE AND TEA

Festival Pre-Funk Experience

Kick-off to the 13th Annual Gary International Film Festival with DJ Mike Flexx. Check out short films, and ticket giveaways and enjoy the ambiance at Gary’s intimate gathering spot, Brown Skin Coffee and Tea.

Friday, October 13 @ 6 pm Opening Night

Red Carpet Reception with DJ N4RED

IUN Savannah Hall

Join GIBFF and the Urban League Young Professionals and walk the red carpet as we officially launch the 13th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival. Opening Night offerings include a visual feast of short films and a taste of the over 50+ films included this weekend.

Saturday, October 14

Workshops, Panels, Reel Rundown Fellowship World Premiere

2 PM The Reel Rundown: Animation Fellowship for Black Women and Girls – world premiere -short films by Reel Rundown Fellowship graduates, who completed a 6-session intensive with industry pros from Cartoon Network, Disney, and more.

12PM THE CRAFT: A FILMMAKER CHAT WITH CHARLES MURRAY – During a time when there was no clear blueprint for becoming a filmmaker in Hollywood, Gary’s own Charles Murray created his own path to stability and success in Hollywood. Charles is a writer, director, and producer best known for ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ and ‘Tales of Jedi.’ He serves as showrunner on season two of Amazon Studios’ ‘Outer Range.

1 PM PANEL – BLACK WOMEN IN ANIMATION – As the power of storytelling continues to grow on indie and mainstream platforms, so does the need for representation. Writers Shawnelle and Shawnee Gibbs share their work and journey through the glass ceiling in the world of animation.

4 PM IUN NORTH PARKING LOT

DEON TAYLOR & HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP PRESENTS

Ol’ Skool Drive in Tailgate Party Featuring Deon Taylor’s “FEAR”

IUN NORTH PARKING LOT

Throwing it all the way back in a celebration of the drive-in tradition. Food trucks, a Steppers Set with Steppers With a Purpose (S.W.A.P.), Chienoo’s & Bella Rose Productions, DJ BIG POPPA, and a sunset screening of Deon Taylor’s chiller, “FEAR.”

Sunday, October 15 @ 3 pm

IUN Arts and Sciences Building

Film debut, “WHO IS WATSON,” A Celebration of Dr. Bernard C. Watson and other Gary Luminaries

All Access Passes available now – $100

Opening Night Tickets – $25 Closing Night Awards Gala $20 and $40 (includes reception)

Single Film and Shorts Packages Tickets $7 Adult; $5 Online.

About the GIBFF: The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) is Gary’s hometown cultural event that supports community building by bringing audiences and artists together through film. This annual event presents films from independent filmmakers, panel discussions, matinee screenings for middle and high school youth, and in-depth chats with filmmakers, industry professionals, and local community leaders. The festival is run by a committed core of community volunteers who work year-round to curate films and raise money for the annual event.

The GIBFF partners and sponsors include ARRAY, the Urban League of NWI and the ULNWI Young Professionals, Indiana University Northwest Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, Legacy Foundation, Hidden Empire Film Group, J’s Breakfast Club and the National Gary Roosevelt Alumni Assn.