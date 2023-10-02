The 100th birthday of Mrs. Flossie Davis

Photo caption: Flossie Davis (center) with her family.

Talented, faith-filled, civic-minded centenarian has lived a fulfilling life

The family of Gary resident Flossie Davis is preparing a 100th birthday celebration the soon-to-be centenarian won’t forget. The “Backyard BBQ” for family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 7, four days shy of her actual birth date, October 11.

Deemed by loved ones as a living testament to a century of faith, wisdom, love, and dedication, Mrs. Davis was born Flossie Beatrice Whittington in Farmhaven, Mississippi. She has enjoyed a lifetime of milestones and triumphs.

Flossie is the eldest of 11 children, a loving daughter to Sulm, Sr. and Nettie (Williams) Whittingon. Her formative years in Farmhaven laid the foundation for her enduring commitment to God, family and community.

She attended Vashon High School in St. Louis, graduating with the Class of 1944.

Prior to his enlistment in World War II, she married the love of her life, Murry Davis, who served in the Pacific Theater. Together they raised two sons, Larry Davis of Miami Beach, FL, and Roy Davis of Mobile, AL. Their family tree has grown to include five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Davis’ talents are extensive. A professional seamstress, she has stitched her way into the hearts of those who have had the privilege to wear her creations. She is also a published author, poet and playwright. Her biography of her mother, Nettie, titled “Ageless Wits,” has been a best seller, and her plays have been performed at Christian revivals, community fundraisers and via television.

Renowned for her quiltwork, which has been showcased across the country, Davis’ artistic expression knows no bounds. Her beautiful home garden, a source of civic pride in Gary for nearly 65 years, has also earned national recognition.

Davis’ deep faith in God has been a guiding light throughout her life. She remains an active member of the Western Christian Community Center of Gary, IN, where she has been a leader in women’s ministry, both locally and within the broader Church of God (Holiness) movement.

A tireless advocate for civic improvement in Gary, Davis has also volunteered her time and talents to enhance the lives of its citizens and their surroundings. Her life’s creed, Galatians 1:5, “To God be the Glory!” has not only been her personal mantra, but a legacy she has passed down through generations of offspring.