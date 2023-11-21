Thanksgiving day for older adults facing isolation: Celebrations, friendly visits, homemade meals

WHAT: On Thanksgiving, local nonprofit Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) will serve homemade meals to more than 200 older adults at lunch parties in the region. Hundreds of LBFE volunteers will also celebrate with older adults where they live, visiting and delivering homemade meals to over 100 older adults who would otherwise be alone on the holiday.

WHEN: Thursday, November 23, 2023

WHERE: Pick up of meals: Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, 355 N Ashland Ave beginning at 10am

Parties:

NORTH: Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8035 W Serbian Rd, Chicago, 12-3pm

SOUTH: De La Salle Institute, 3434 S Michigan Ave, Chicago. 12-3pm

ABOUT: Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization committed to relieving isolation and loneliness among people 70 and older by offering year-round, lifelong friendship, engaging programs, socialization opportunities, and essential support. All services are free to the older adults we serve. The Chicago Chapter began operating 64 years ago, in 1959, and serves 1,000 elders throughout Chicago, Northwest Indiana, and most recently, Kane and DuPage counties. To learn more, visit LBFEchicago.org or call 312. 455.1000.