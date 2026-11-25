From dining out and hiring a private chef to joining friends or attending a community meal, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday without cooking.

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time when families gather around the dinner table to share a home-cooked meal, express gratitude and create lasting memories. However, not everyone has the time, resources or opportunity to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Whether you live alone, have family out of town, work during the holiday or simply want to avoid spending hours in the kitchen, there are several alternatives to enjoy Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

1. Enjoy Thanksgiving at a restaurant

Dining out can be a convenient option for those who want to enjoy a holiday meal without the preparation or cleanup. Some restaurants, hotels and banquet facilities offer special Thanksgiving menus featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and traditional desserts.

Holiday hours vary by location, so diners should call ahead to confirm availability and make reservations when possible.

In Northwest Indiana and Chicago, establishments advertising Thanksgiving Day dining include:

Gino’s Prime & Surf — Dyer, Indiana: Thanksgiving buffet.

Thanksgiving buffet. Gene & Georgetti — Chicago: Three-course Thanksgiving dinner.

Three-course Thanksgiving dinner. The Bellevue — Chicago: Thanksgiving dining from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving dining from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bob Evans: Traditional holiday meals at participating locations.

Traditional holiday meals at participating locations. Golden Corral: Thanksgiving buffet at participating locations.

Additional dining options can be found through South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and Choose Chicago. Dyer, Indiana+4

2. Hire a private chef

For those who prefer celebrating at home, hiring a private chef can provide a personalized dining experience without the stress of cooking. A chef can customize the menu according to family traditions, dietary needs and personal preferences.

Local caterers and independent culinary professionals may also offer fully prepared meals. With Thanksgiving approaching, last-minute availability may be limited.

3. Order a prepared Thanksgiving meal

Many grocery stores, restaurants and catering companies offer prepared holiday meals. Customers can enjoy traditional Thanksgiving dishes at home without spending hours preparing them.

Check with local businesses for remaining meal packages, pickup times and individual dinner options.

4. Join a friend or celebrate Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving does not have to be limited to immediate family. Friendsgiving has become a popular alternative, bringing friends, neighbors and coworkers together to share food and fellowship.

Those without holiday plans should consider reaching out to a trusted friend or relative. Likewise, families hosting Thanksgiving dinner might consider extending an invitation to someone who would otherwise spend the holiday alone.

Sometimes, an extra seat at the table can make a tremendous difference in someone’s life.

5. Attend a community Thanksgiving dinner

Churches, nonprofit organizations and community centers often organize free Thanksgiving meals for residents.

These gatherings provide more than food. They create opportunities for fellowship, companionship and community connection, particularly for seniors, individuals living alone and families experiencing financial challenges.

Residents can contact local churches or community organizations for information about holiday meal programs.

6. Volunteer and serve others

Spending Thanksgiving helping others can be a meaningful alternative to a traditional celebration.

Volunteering at a food pantry, community kitchen, homeless shelter or church outreach program offers an opportunity to give back while connecting with others.

7. Create your own Thanksgiving tradition

There is no rule that Thanksgiving dinner must include turkey. Families can order pizza, prepare their favorite cultural dishes, enjoy a movie together or organize a simple potluck.

For those spending the holiday alone, preparing a favorite meal, calling loved ones or enjoying a peaceful day of reflection can also be meaningful.

Thanksgiving is about more than food

Regardless of how people choose to celebrate, the heart of Thanksgiving remains gratitude, generosity and human connection.

A restaurant meal, a friend’s invitation, a community gathering or an act of kindness can be just as meaningful as a traditional family dinner.

This Thanksgiving, remember that the most important thing may not be what is served on the table, but the opportunity to share life, express gratitude and make someone feel included.