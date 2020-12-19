Texas must pay former death row inmate, state Supreme Court rules

Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, Paxton’s chief appellate lawyer, had argued that state law does not allow Brown to be compensated because he was found innocent by a judge who did not follow proper legal procedures.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar had no choice but to deny payment to Brown, Hawkins told the court.

But in a unanimous decision, the all-Republican, nine-member court Friday sided with Brown, ordering the comptroller to start cutting checks.

“The Comptroller’s purely ministerial duty to determine eligibility does not include looking behind the verified documents to review the district court’s factual and legal conclusions,” Justice Eva Guzman wrote.

Brown’s application “checked all the statutory boxes, and as a purely ministerial matter, he is eligible for compensation,” she continued. “Having met the high actual-innocence bar as determined by the district attorney and trial judge, the statute leaves to the Comptroller the limited and nondiscretionary task of ensuring the verified application documents facially comport with the statute.”

Officials at the comptroller’s office said Brown’s claim should be paid within two weeks, if not sooner.

“The comptroller’s office makes determinations in these claims based on the documentation provided,” Chris Bryan, a spokesman for the comptroller’s office, told the American-Statesman. “This claim was no exception, and the claim followed a process that ensures the law is executed properly, including Mr. Brown’s right under the law to appeal his claim to the Supreme Court. The agency acknowledges the court’s guidance on this issue. The office intends to comply with the court’s directive and will begin the process of compensating Mr. Brown.”

The case “was political from the moment it began, and there was a never-ending political element to it, even after the conviction was dismissed,” Neal Manne, another of Brown’s lawyers, told the Statesman.

The police union, he said, was “living in a kind of Trump-like counterfactual world.”

“It didn’t matter what they were shown, they insisted on the counterfactual belief that Dewayne was somehow involved,” Manne said.

The Supreme Court opinion amounted to a “demolition of the arguments that were made by the comptroller and Ken Paxton’s office and the Texas solicitor general,” he continued. “I’m thrilled for the impact on my client, that he gets some money, compensation for the state locking him up and trying to kill him, but also because the broad nature of the decision makes clear that the comptroller can never do this again. That’s great for future Dewayne Browns.”

Brown, he said, has declined media requests. But Manne described his client as “delighted, overwhelmed almost.”

Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, told the Statesman, “we’re very disappointed in the court’s decision and still confident in his guilt.”

In October 2005, Brown was found guilty and sentenced to die for the shooting death of police officer Charles Clark during a robbery at a check-cashing store.

Later, however, it was discovered that a prosecutor failed to turn over landline phone records that supported Brown’s alibi, and the state’s highest criminal court tossed out his conviction in late 2014, returning the case to Harris County for a new trial.

Brown was freed in June 2015 when prosecutors moved to dismiss the capital murder charge, citing insufficient evidence to go forward, and the trial judge agreed.

This article originally appeared in Austin American-Statesman.