Texas must pay former death row inmate, state Supreme Court rules

Alfred Dewayne Brown (Maria D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle)

By Asher Price, Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state comptroller wrongly denied payments to a man who was declared innocent last year after spending 12 years in prison — including nine on death row.

A trial judge declared Alfred Dewayne Brown innocent of the 2003 shooting death of a Houston police officer after the judge found the prosecuting attorney withheld and suppressed exculpatory evidence that showed Brown was not at the crime scene.

Like many wrongly convicted Texans, Brown applied for compensation from a state fund that pays $80,000 for every year spent in prison. For Brown, that adds up to about $1 million, with a matching $1 million annuity that would provide monthly payments for life.

But with the Houston police union, the officer’s widow and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton taking exception to the innocence finding, the state had refused to pay Brown.

For Brown’s lawyers, the state payment was a matter of fairness.

“The Legislature wrote compassion into the law,” lawyer Wallace Jefferson said during oral arguments before the Supreme Court in late October. “Remember, this man is innocent, actually innocent.”

