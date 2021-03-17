Test Pattern’ looks at sexual and then social assault on a Black woman

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Part psychological horror, part realist drama, this exhilarating debut feature from Shatara Michelle Ford is set against the backdrop of national discussions around inequitable health care and policing, the #METOO movement, and race in America. “Test Pattern” follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit.

Their story reveals the systemic injustices and social conditioning women face when navigating sex and consent within the American patriarchy. Winner of top prizes at the BlackStar and New Orleans Film festivals, this gripping social thriller offers a unique exploration of institutional racism and sexism from a Black female point of view.

After settling in on a new relationship with her boyfriend and a new job, Renesha goes out for a drink with her best buddy, and they both end up meeting two guys at a bar. I am not sure about the friend named Amber, but Renesha was certainly raped by one of the guys, after she had a drink or two and followed him back to his home. And I don’t look at this film as a story about consent, certainly Renesha wasn’t in any shape to offer consent, as it seems that she had been drugged. She admits later that she doesn’t remember what happened to her.

When she arrives home the next morning, she tells her boyfriend what happened. She is hesitant to report the rape, but he is adamant. However, it is not as easy as it seems—even for a white man who has probably not had any issues with the health care system. At least two hospitals can’t perform a rape kit on Renesha, because they don’t have the appropriate staff. By the time she does find a hospital to perform an examination, the couple is on thin ice in their communications with each other. He has been driving across town for help, and she just wants to forget it all. Renesha is to the point that she doesn’t even want Evan to touch her knee, because she is so wound up.

It’s easy to understand why she wants to forget it all, because she is probably embarrassed about the circumstances under which she has been assaulted, and she perceives that no one really wants to help. Evan is not a soothing companion, because he’s basically forcing her to report the incident. Hasn’t she been forced enough at this point? After finally getting an area hospital to perform a rape kit, and the police are notified about the assault, there is still not an appropriate solution to her case.

This film was written and directed by a relative newcomer Shatara Michelle Ford, who also stars as Renesha; Will Brill stars as Evan, her boyfriend; and Gail Bean stars as Amber.

“Test Pattern” looks at inequities in the health care system, racism, male toxicity, the turmoil that a Black woman has to go through after being raped—on top of the fact that she has been raped—and the strains that a sexual assault puts on a woman—period! The film is playing virtually from Kino Marquee at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre. Take a look at the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDT8Ez2oBKY.

The Virtual Cinema experience was created to assist temporarily closed independent theaters. By purchasing a “ticket,” you will be directly supporting Music Box Theatre, as all revenue is being shared between distributor and exhibitor, just as if you bought your ticket at the theater’s box office.

Rentals are $12 and are good for two days from the time of purchase. Your purchase will go toward supporting Music Box Theatre during the theater’s temporary closure.

Learn more information here: https://musicboxtheatre.com/films/test-pattern.

Content warning: This film includes a depiction of sexual assault.