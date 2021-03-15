Terror anthology series “Them” from Executive Producers Little Marvin and Lena Waithe to premiere April 9 on Amazon Prime Video

The new terror anthology series “Them” will premiere Friday, April 9, exclusively on Prime Video. From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, “Them” is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten.

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin, along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

