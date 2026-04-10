Tenants raise concerns over Oglesby Towers fees

When Lastasha Watkins gets her monthly rent bill, she gets nervous. She pays $1,210 to rent a one-bedroom apartment at Oglesby Towers in South Shore. But with utility fees that cover electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage and rising internet fees, Watkins says her bills to live in the 25-story high-rise average $1,500 a month.

Watkins has lived in Oglesby Towers in South Shore for two years. But in the past year, she said her monthly costs at the 25-story high-rise have increased after her landlord began charging utility fees and costs that sometimes fluctuate without explanation.

The fees are part of Oglesby Towers’ TLC Management Company’s Ratio Utility Billing System. Known as RUBS, the system allows landlords of apartments to shift utility and overhead costs to tenants, who may pay for water and electricity for common areas like hallways and the lobby.

The utility fees are included in tenants’ monthly rent bills, which Oglesby tenants pay through an online portal.

While the RUBS method helps landlords cover maintenance and management costs, critics say the system can create confusion and may expose tenants to billing practices they consider unfair.

Illinois law does not ban Ratio Utility Billing Systems, but requires landlords to disclose utility billing practices in lease agreements and follow consumer protection standards. Tenants must be informed how charges are calculated, and landlords cannot charge for utilities in a way that is deceptive or inconsistent with lease terms, according to state consumer protection guidelines.

Some landlords in several states use RUBS to manage their properties, while other states are weighing whether to ban the system. In Seattle, Washington, tenants at the Qualman Apartments reported paying utility costs that were 5 to 8 times higher after Cornell & Associates began managing the property. Tenants went from paying a $50 flat fee covering non-electric utilities to between $265 and $429 a month for the same services, according to published reports.

Watkins showed the Crusader her monthly rent bill from last September. It showed she was charged $15 for electricity by TLC Management even though she said she paid her monthly bill to ComEd. Like other tenants, Watkins said her water usage fees do not show how much water she used because there are no submeters on the premises.

Watkins also showed itemized monthly bills from TLC Management that show changing names of utility fees. There is an “internet fee” of $50 that was later changed to “internet/valet trash fee,” with no explanation. Watkins said in 2025 building management also began charging a “trash fee” that fluctuated from about $40 to $50. TLC Management also charged her an internet fee of $50. More recently, tenants were notified that their internet fees will increase to $55 a month.

Watkins said, “There is a gas fee that ranges from $9 to $90. There is a ‘utility fee’ that ranges from $4.50 to $75.00.”

A single mother, Watkins is among a handful of tenants organizing to oppose RUBS fees at Oglesby Towers, 6700 S. Oglesby Ave. With views of Lake Michigan, the high-rise includes a diverse tenant population that includes senior citizens, working professionals and retirees.

The Crusader made several phone calls to TLC Management’s corporate office but had not received a response by deadline Wednesday for the print edition. A message left on Oglesby Towers’ voicemail also was not returned.

In 2020, TLC Management was in the news after it was accused in reports of violating federal law by filing two eviction lawsuits against tenants at Oglesby Towers. The complaints were later dropped after the CARES Act prohibited landlords from filing evictions against tenants living in properties with federally backed mortgages.

Watkins said she was surprised by the fees when TLC Management instituted RUBS in 2025. She also showed photos of maintenance issues in her apartment, which she said is no longer worth the approximately $1,500 she pays to live there.

Recently, TLC Management shut down Oglesby Towers’ trash chute in the 25-story building, forcing tenants to use elevators or stairs to take trash to the garbage area downstairs. However, Watkins and other tenants said they are still being charged fees for trash removal services and say they have not been told why the trash chute was closed.

Oglesby Towers

“The trip there (garbage bins) and exit are very unsafe. We must walk around a puddle in the hall. There is a bucket collecting water from a leak in the ceiling which has been there since I moved in and was never repaired. Me and my neighbors are doing our best to assist the elderly/disabled with their trash.”

As an alternative to the trash chute service, TLC Management offered tenants trash pickup service that is free, but tenants said they must pay that fee when they renew their leases.

Some tenants have contacted the Crusader with complaints but did not want their names published out of fear of retaliation. One female tenant said she is concerned about taking down her trash at night by herself. She said the area near the garbage bins is not well lit and she does not know if security cameras are installed. She also cited concerns about fluctuating utility fees.

Another tenant, who pays over $1,900 for rent alone, emailed the Crusader her additional RUBS fees. In January, the tenant was charged nearly $200. In February, the fees increased to more than $273. In March, the tenant paid more than $300 in RUBS fees. In total, the tenant said she pays more than $2,300 a month in rent and utility fees.

Alderman Desmon Yancy (5th) plans to meet with tenants May 5 to help address the situation at Oglesby Towers. Some tenants say the meeting should be held earlier because the situation is urgent. Tenants say they are also speaking with South Side Together to form a tenant union to address their concerns.

On Tuesday, April 7, Yancy held a town hall meeting at Bryn Mawr Community Church in South Shore. Some tenants attended but said they were disappointed that issues at Oglesby Towers were not discussed.

One of them was Watkins, who left the meeting early.

“He’s not going to help us,” Watkins said in a text message. “Got a few consultations tomorrow. I’ll retain an attorney by the weekend. They might get me quicker results.”