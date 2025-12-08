Tenants of raided South Shore building must move out by Dec. 12

Tenants of a South Shore building raided by ICE agents earlier this year must move out by December 12, according to an evacuation order from a Cook County Circuit Court judge.

The order was issued on November 24, but many tenants learned of it the day before Thanksgiving. The directive came from Friedman Communities, the court‑appointed receiver for the property at 7500 S. South Shore Drive.

Judge Debra A. Seaton issued the order and sided with Wells Fargo in its motion to take back the property from Trinity Flood. Court documents list the defendant as Wisconsin‑based 7500 S Shore A LLC.

With freezing temperatures in Chicago, the deadline has left many residents concerned about relocating during hazardous weather. Several tenants require assistance finding housing and moving their belongings.

For elderly and disabled tenants, the burden is even heavier, as the elevators in the building remain out of service.

Workers with Dawg Vacant Property Security have begun placing coverings to board up windows throughout the building.

Many tenants learned of the evacuation deadline through a “Notice to Vacate” posted inside the property. The notice read: “FAILURE TO MOVE OUT BY FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025 IS A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER AND THE RECEIVER WILL TAKE FURTHER ACTION.”

The notice also listed temporary housing options that were “offered as suggestions only” and did not guarantee acceptance or availability.

Additional support services listed included the Chicago Housing Authority, the Illinois Department of Human Services, Renaissance Social Services and Access Living Housing Services.

The building’s deteriorating conditions drew attention from city leaders after ICE raided the property in September. Several apartments had no electricity, and some vacant units had no doors.

On November 7, Judge Seaton described the building as “a waiting trap for a fire,” noting that property managers had months to correct serious safety hazards. Dissatisfied with owner Trinity Flood, she appointed Friedman Communities as receiver—a last‑resort measure when landlords fail to meet minimum standards.

Tenants have since formed a union with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization and South Side Together Organizing for Power, a nonprofit advocacy group.

The union is demanding that Mayor Brandon Johnson “direct the Corporation Counsel to file an emergency motion requesting additional time for tenants to relocate.”

Tenants are also calling on Friedman Communities, Mayor Johnson and Governor J.B. Pritzker to negotiate for an extended move‑out deadline and compensation to help with relocation.

They additionally want Friedman Communities, the City of Chicago, Cook County or the State of Illinois to provide each resident with $7,500 in relocation assistance before the move‑out date.

In September, during “Operation Midway Blitz,” masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in military fatigues rappelled from Black Hawk helicopters and jumped from cargo vans as lights were flashed onto the building.

Homeland Security filmed the raid.

Agents with Border Patrol, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reportedly arrested 37 people. Authorities claim some of those targeted are Latin gang members and are accused of drug trafficking and distribution.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson and Congresswoman Robin Kelly joined other elected officials in condemning the late‑night raid, saying ICE detained and threatened residents without explanation. Residents reported shattered windows, guns pointed in their faces and widespread fear during the operation.

Broken glass remained on the front lawn for days as workers repaired the building’s entrance.