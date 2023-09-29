Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Temporary overnight lane closures are planned for I-80/94

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary lane closures on I-80/94.

Crews will close three lanes on westbound I-80/94 between mile markers 8.5 and 6.5 to repair joint sealing. The lane closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on October 2, and be complete by 5 a.m. on October 3. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should watch for slowed traffic in the area during the work and consider seeking an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwestTwitter: @INDOTNorthwestTrafficWise: 511in.orgMobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store for Android
