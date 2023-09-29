Temporary overnight lane closures are planned for I-80/94

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces temporary lane closures on I-80/94.

Crews will close three lanes on westbound I-80/94 between mile markers 8.5 and 6.5 to repair joint sealing. The lane closures are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on October 2, and be complete by 5 a.m. on October 3. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should watch for slowed traffic in the area during the work and consider seeking an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.