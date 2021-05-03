Telecommuting: who reaps the largest benefit—the employer or the remote worker?

Corporate organizations all over the world have realized a digital shift caused by the pandemic. Therefore, they’ve adopted new work-from-home policies to align their processes with digital communication versus the traditional face-to-face workplace interaction.

Almost half of the American workforce is working from home, compared to 2018 when researchers quoted, “workers worked remotely at least once every week.” Many factors determine this consideration: the rise of the gig economy, the development of digital communications, the change in corporate values, and a higher number of workers claiming time with their families again more than ever before.

Remote work was already climbing before the unprecedented virus. The pandemic just helped propel the efforts for employees to adopt new work-from-home policies sooner than predicted.

What’s now noticeable is the rising need for project managers in every career field. Telecommuting works best when all parties know and understand their roles in the project, specifically when parties are working remotely. Otherwise, without such awareness, the organization’s financial outcome could face unique challenges.

It’s likely the new trend for digital working will continue after the pandemic subsides. Which raises other questions such as how close collaborations, team building, project management alignment, and other tasks will remain manageable when team members are in proximity of each other and not co-located.

In no way will such a minor obstacle keep progression from moving forward with digital or remote teams. Having fewer restraints for the location is one of the many benefits of working remotely. It provides flexibility and attracts a global, diverse group of talent.

There are a few reasons why an employer may want to consider incorporating remote work into the company’s culture.

Remote teams are more likely to be more productive, be less distracted, and have a greater focus, which means generating a more significant bottom line. Team members are more energetic when not facing continuous traffic and long commutes. Workers are self-motivated to complete their work due to being in a less stressful environment. Corporate expenses are lowered, such as liability insurance, rental of excessive office space, and responsibility for commercial utilities. By implementing remote working instead, shared areas, reduced spending budgets, and minimal requirements replace oversized offices and high-rise buildings by enabling renting in various locations such as WeWork. Reduced traveling decreases automotive fuel consumption for the environment and creates cleaner air. Remote work allows access to an expanded pool of talent with fewer restrictions. It makes a difference in the ability to choose global candidates with complete physical restraints for employment in certain perimeters and acquiring jobs that would generally not be considered because of location. Employees can remain on the job longer with healthier lifestyles and less stress. FlexJobs reports surveyed over 3,000 workers, and 77 percent of the respondents said it would be more beneficial if their job provided flexible hours. Likely, 86 percent of employees would be less stressed if they worked remotely. The overall benefit would be evident to all involved.

Technology will continue being the primary driver for changing perceptions around locations and working hours when it’s all said and done.

Some may say telecommuters are benefiting the most. However, could it be a win-win for all parties? Transitioning the workforce to a remote work environment is beneficial for everyone involved. Revising for the future is a great way to lower expenses and obtain a higher quality of production for any organization.

Project management acts as the leading sought-after skill for completing projects, meeting deadlines and creating accountability for successful telecommuting roles.

SHE MediaTech serves the entertainment industry with a project management workforce. If you’re interested in knowing the roles of a project manager, business analyst, program manager, or need to fill positions in your firm or organization with such skills, contact SheMediaTech.com and begin preparing your teams for working remotely.

Sistah Soldier is an intuitive influencer who provides multimedia platforms for women veterans to narrate their stories, step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills, and inspire others. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.