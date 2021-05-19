Ted Rhodes Foundation to host golf charity classic in June

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

Named after a famous African American golfer, the Ted Rhodes Foundation announced on Friday, May 7, their plans to host the 2021 Windy City Charity Golf Classic on Saturday, June 12, at 12:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the Joe Louis “The Champ” Golf Course located on the far South Side, 13100 S. Halsted St., in Riverdale, IL.

The group has plans to celebrate the legacy of African American golfer Ted Rhodes, a pioneer and trailblazer that had ties to the city of Chicago.

“This event will benefit the following golf organizations: Hit It Straight Golf Academy, First Tee of Lake County and the Fisk University Golf Team,” said the Ted Rhodes Foundation via a press release. Also, the Ted Rhodes College Scholarship will be awarded to Chicago native and Prairie View A & M University golf team member Abdel Raoul.

According to his bio, Rhodes was known as the first African American golfer to play in the US Open in 1948. He won over 150 tournaments and was granted posthumous membership to the PGA in 2009.

Rhodes was also known as the golf instructor for famous boxer Joe Louis, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters tournament, Lee Elder, and tennis player Althea Gibson.

Tiger Woods credited Rhodes and other Black golf pioneers in his first Masters win for paving the way for him to play the game of golf.

“The mission of the Ted Rhodes Foundation is to preserve and honor the legacy of Ted Rhodes,” said the Foundation. “His vision [is] to allow everyone the chance to play by advancing future generations of minority golfers. The Foundation provides financial support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) golf teams, such as the Fisk University golf team, and awards scholarships to golf team members to help further this mission. Also, the Foundation partners with the First Tee of Lake County and provides a competitive venue for amateurs (youth and adults) to play golf.”

For more information on the Ted Rhodes Golf Foundation event to be held in June, visit their website at www.tedrhodes.org.