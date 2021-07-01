Teatro ZinZanni returns to Chicago Theatre District – beginning July 8

By Elaine Hegwood Bowe, M.S.J.

Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment are ready to bring live comedy, music, and cirque roaring back to the Chicago Loop with fresh, astounding acts and a unique, immersive dining and live entertainment experience. Its brand-new show begins July 8 in the fabulous Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop (32 W. Randolph St.). It has been a long year, and the time has come to once again fill the tent with light and laughter.

Of all the Spiegeltents in all the neighborhoods in all of Chicago, she walks into Caesar’s joint, where Marco Antonio and his kitchen crew offer up a nightly feast. After 2000 years stuck inside the sarcophagus, will Cleopatra and her entourage find a new empire, true love and the delicious meal that they seek?

An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast. Individual and group tickets are on sale now. Teatro ZinZanni is one of the first shows returning to Chicago’s Theatre District with performances scheduled to begin on July 8.

The new cast members joining Teatro ZinZanni’s unique family of awe-inspiring performers include the “spawn of Freddie Mercury and Janis Joplin” Cunio; singer Storm Marrero; aerialist Lea Hinz; Charlie Chaplin-inspired dancer Mickael Bajazet; trapeze all-stars Duo 19 and hula-hooping contortionist Vita Radionova. Teatro ZinZanni’s founder Norm Langill and his artistic team will direct the production. Returning cast members include The Caesar Frank Ferrante and clown and co-director Joe De Paul.

The Crusader reached out to Storm Marrero, and she shared many thoughts about her career and Teatro ZinZanni. Storm is a Brooklyn, New York, native who developed her unique vocal skills under the private tutelage of veteran opera singers at the University of Puerto Rico’s prestigious musical theater department.

She plays Cleopatra in Teatro ZinZanni and was the first Afro-Latina ringmaster for the Big Apple Circus during the 2019-2020 season. Her vocal styling is rooted in contemporary, soul, jazz, R&B and Latin music. Marrero described her experience with the Big Apple Circus as “absolutely extraordinary.” She added: “I have worked for a long time in NYC nightlife, but circus life is a totally different world and vibe. I learned so much from the experience.”

She briefly spoke about whether it was a burden to be cast as the “first” Afro-Latina ringmaster. “It wasn’t a burden, and I considered it more of a beautiful challenge. As a plus size woman of color, it’s rare to see women such as myself in venues like these, in particular where it is led mainly by men.” She said that the position allowed her to show young women and children of all walks of life that there is space for us, and we have the right to be present, and own it.

As for her role in Teatro ZinZanni, Marrero will sing a variety of songs. “We’ll sing everything!!! From jazz standards to disco classics, and everything in between. I’m super excited to join such a stellar cast.” She agreed, as would most folks, that playing such a historical woman is humbling. “It is quite an honor, and extremely empowering!!! I get to portray one of the most powerful women in history, and reinvent her in a new, modern, fun way.”

Many cast members comprise the show, but unity and cooperation are key elements to bringing good performances and tackling any on-stage mishaps that may occur, says Marrero. “I don’t see any challenges, but every moment is a new opportunity for things to pop up. So, we work, and we prepare for what’s to come. Always be ready, so you don’t have to get ready or be caught off guard.”

Marrero began singing when she was 18 and has had great experiences. “I got the opportunity to sing for many people, including the late, great Christopher Reeve and his wife Dana, for his biannual golf tournament to raise funds for stem cell research. This took place in Puerto Rico, where I grew up. I got to chat with Mickey Rooney, Peter Fonda, Stacy Keach. I was honored to receive words of encouragement from Hollywood royalty. I knew I was on the right path.”

Her wealth of experience and zest for life and commitment to bringing it all to her performances will bid her well with the rest of the Teatro ZinZanni cast members. “I’m new to the cast, so everything is new and fresh to me. But I do know a lot of returning cast members, and I can definitely relate to how ready they are to get back on stage and bringing joy to an eager audience that’s been locked away for a year and a half. So, we all have been preparing in our own way to bring ZinZanni to life.”

Marrero says that if she weren’t singing, she would be hard pressed to figure out a career that she enjoys. “To be perfectly honest, I do not know. I am my mother’s daughter, a jack-of-all-trades. But my one and only true love is singing and performing. I really don’t know how to do anything else.”

Described as the “Kit Kat Klub on acid,” Teatro ZinZanni brings to Chicago an international cast of premier entertainers for its anticipated engagement. Teatro ZinZanni’s founder Norm Langill will continue to direct the production. The menu will continue to be designed by Chicago’s own Debbie Sharpe – the goddess of The Goddess and Grocer restaurant. The included four-course gourmet feast features multiple entrée selections, including vegan options. A fabulous à la carte cocktail menu, wine and beer list and special occasion treats round out the dining experience.

Teatro ZinZanni has been working behind the scenes to ensure that its patrons have a safe and magical experience. They have enhanced air handling and filtration and incorporated new sanitization technologies. A strong health protocol is in place mandating vaccination for all staff and performers. Teatro ZinZanni will conform to all state and local requirements at the time of performance, including audience members wearing proper face coverings when not seated at their table. As rules and guidelines ease, Teatro ZinZanni will ease its requirements in a way that is safe and supported by science.

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now and range in price from $119 – $189. Front row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting [zinzanni.com/Chicago] or calling (312) 488-0900.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago group sales at (312) 977-1710.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago.” For book information, search [https://tinyurl.com/55hxcw4v] or email: editor91210@yahoo.com.