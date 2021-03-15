Team LeBron defeats Team Durant in NBA All-Star Game

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

To close out the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta, Team Lebron defeated Team Durant 170-150 over four quarters of play to help raise money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

Team LeBron raised $750,000 in honor of HBCUs during the contest.

“It’s fun,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo via ESPN. “It’s fun. I was happy, my teammates had fun, and just being around great players, they’re just easy to play with.”

Fun was an understatement for Antetokounmpo after being named the 2021 All-Star Game MVP. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar scored a game-high 35 points in the victory, while shooting a perfect 16-for-16 from the field.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo’s 100 percent shooting from the field on Sunday night was recorded as the best field goal percentage in an NBA All-Star game ever with a minimum of 10 attempts. The previous record for most makes without a miss was held by NBA legend Hal Greer, who went 8-for-8 from the field back in 1968.

Antetokounmpo’s teammate Damian Lillard closed out the game with a huge three-pointer from half court on Sunday.

Team LeBron left the floor with a 20-point victory and All-Star game bragging rights.

Final Score: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150.

Below are the award winners of the 2021 All-Star Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia:

Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy of the All-Star Game

Anfernee Simons won the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Steph Curry overcame Mike Conley on the final shot to win the Mountain DEW 3-Point Contest

Domantas Sabonis defeated Julius Randle, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Vucevic in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Chicago All-Star Appreciation:

Congrats to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine on being named to his first ever NBA All Star game. LaVine became an All-Star after averaging nearly 29 points per game this season.