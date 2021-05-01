Teacher Union president was Mrvan’s guest to Biden speech

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced that he invited GlenEva Dunham, President of the Indiana AFT and President of the Gary Teachers Union, to be his virtual guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress.

The address was President Biden’s first speech to a Joint Session of Congress, and in the past, Members of Congress have often invited constituents to join them as guests to such speeches.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “As COVID-19 protocols have limited in-person attendance to this Joint Address by President Biden, I am honored to be able to invite GlenEva Dunham to be Indiana First Congressional District’s virtual guest for this event. Ms. Dunham and all of our AFT members have been heroes this past year in their perseverance and commitment to educating our youth during the challenges of this health pandemic. We have made great strides these past months because of the work of GlenEva and countless other teachers and health care professionals, and we have momentum with the resources from American Rescue Plan, but there is still work to do. I look forward to continuing to support our teachers and partner with the Biden-Harris Administration to get us past this health crisis and create more educational and economic opportunities for everyone.”

President Dunham stated, “I am extremely grateful for teachers finally getting the vaccination in Indiana thanks to the Biden Administration’s commitment to get shots in arms. The appointment of Miguel Cardona as Education Secretary is a breath of fresh air for teachers. He is willing to have conversations with union leaders to make education better for students, teachers, and support staff. He is also a former teacher so that makes him very relatable. The American Rescue Plan was much needed for all Americans. The $1400 stimulus check was helpful and a much needed boost to the present economy.”