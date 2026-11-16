

The new facility fills a much needed healthcare gapThe new facility fills a much needed healthcare gap

Illinois Rep. Thaddeus Jones (29th), who was instrumental in providing state funds for the new TCA Health Nutrition and Wellness Center, said the journey started in 2020 when CEO Veronica Clarke shared her vision for such a facility in the Riverdale community. Jones joined other elected officials, board members and residents to cut the ribbon on the 10,000 sq. ft. multifunction building connected to TCA’s main health facility at 1029 East 130th Street in the Altgeld Gardens/Riverdale community.

This is the first major effort to address the food desert and health disparity that residents endure because of a lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and everyone who toured the building expressed their amazement.

“TCA Health, which is a pillar of this community, saw a need and decided to do something about it. That’s the history of this health center. Dr. Gloria Bacon saw a need more than 50 years ago and did something about it. Veronica Clarke saw a need and stepped up to fill the gap,” said Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.

The wellness center helps address the long-standing food desert that was created when the area lost its only full-service grocery store in 2018.

“By colocating the healthcare facility with access to healthy food, TCA Health is stepping up to fill a critical need–tackling the compound food desert crisis that this neighborhood has faced for years,” said state Sen. Elgie Sims (17th).

A former nutritionist, Clarke, has served as CEO of TCA Health for 20 years. So, she understands healthcare extends beyond the exam room.

“Through our Choice Food Pantry, teaching kitchen, cafe, yoga and meditation spaces, and community programs, we are creating opportunities for families to access nutritious food, learn healthy cooking practices, connect with neighbors and invest in their well-being,” explained Clarke.

The Chicago Development Fund invested $9 million in New Market Tax Credits to be used in part for construction of the center.

“Health is wealth, and there’s no greater investment we can make as a community than investment in people–our families, our neighbors and our seniors,” said Chicago Planning Commissioner Ciere Boatright. “So, this facility represents a down payment on a prosperous future for the far South Side of Chicago.”

In his closing remarks, Rep. Jones asked guests to invite people to come to the wellness center, to use it and to let them know it belongs to the community.

TCA Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center founded in 1970 to provide quality healthcare services to Chicago’s medically underserved and underrepresented communities. TCA provides comprehensive primary healthcare and support services to over 12,000 patients annually.