Taryl Bonds announced as Gary Housing Authority executive director

By Keaundrey Clark

The Gary Housing Authority has chosen Taryl Bonds as its new executive director, succeeding Julian Marsh. Bonds is currently tasked with the role of deputy executive director and has been with the organization since 2014. He will start as executive director at the end of February.

Marsh has been the executive director of the GHA since July 2015. He was appointed after a nationwide search and after an agreement with GHA and HUD. Only one other public housing authority in the country (Alexander County), along with GHA public housing authority, is currently under a HUD receivership.

“Taryl is a great fit for this position,” Marsh said in a news release.

Bonds will have help, as GHA was awarded a $8.66 million grant to tear down three of its aging public housing complexes: Gary Manor, Dorie Miller and Delaney Community East. This is concurrent with the GHA demolishing hundreds of dense housing units including Ivanhoe Gardens, Delaney Community West and Concord Village.

“He loves the city and its residents,” said Marsh. Bonds will celebrate his seventh year with GHA later this month. He has worked alongside Marsh overseeing a diverse portfolio of projects including the procurement of properties for development throughout the city and Gary’s downtown area. “But most important, he has a vision of greatness for Gary and will stop at nothing to accomplish the goals of GHA.”

The GHA demolished 14 vacant buildings in the 500 to 700 block of Broadway to make way for new housing.

It’s a part of Mayor Prince and GHA’s vision for a better looking Gary and Northwest Indiana as a whole.

It also purchased former high schools, Emerson and Horace Mann, and the former Pyle Elementary to make way for new housing and development. Over the next few years Gary will look different, with new leaders at the helm. “I’m humbled to be selected to assume the role of executive director,” said Bonds.

Bonds began his career in housing in 2002 as Director of Capital Improvements, Procurement and Maintenance for the East Chicago Housing Authority.

He served as a Program Analyst for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Federal Contract Compliance Program, and Procurement/Compliance Officer for the Housing Authority of Cook County in Illinois.

“Gary is my Home,” said Bonds, a graduate of West Side High School in Gary. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications/General Studies from Ball State University and a Masters of Public Affairs from Indiana University Northwest.

Bonds holds various certifications in housing from Rutgers University/PHADA and the National Development Council. “It is an honor to serve my city while helping create a new landscape for affordable and market rate housing,” said Bonds.

He was recently accepted into Georgetown University’s Master of Real Estate program where he will study Real Estate Development.