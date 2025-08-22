Target CEO Brian Cornell steps down amid boycott and DEI backlash

After more than a decade at the helm of one of America’s largest retailers, Target Corporation CEO Brian Cornell announced he will step down on February 1, 2026, after 11 years guiding the company. Cornell, 66, will transition into the role of executive chairman as the board unanimously approved the appointment of Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke, a 20-year veteran of the company, as his successor. Target confirmed the leadership change in a statement on August 20, citing ongoing struggles with sales and brand identity. But analysts noted that consumer boycotts over the company’s retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies have compounded its problems, according to the Associated Press.

Cornell’s resignation comes amid eroding consumer confidence and falling traffic at Target’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores. Once celebrated as “Tarzhay” for its mix of affordability and style, the retailer has faced complaints of messy stores and uninspired inventory. The AP reported that the company’s stock price fell more than eight percent following the leadership announcement, with investors disappointed the board did not bring in an outsider for a more dramatic change. Beyond retail missteps and inflation-weary shoppers, many observers pointed to the role of a boycott spearheaded by Black clergy as a decisive factor in Cornell’s decision.

Rev. Jamal H. Bryant, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia, has been a leading voice in that movement. In an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett following the resignation announcement, Bryant argued that the company’s financial struggles were not driven by tariffs or the stock market, but by “the power of Black unification.” He described the protest as the most significant boycott of Black consumers since the Montgomery bus boycott nearly 70 years ago.

CNN reported that Bryant highlighted sharp declines linked to the protest: Target’s stock price falling from $145 to $93 a share, a $12 billion loss in market value, a 42 percent cut to Cornell’s salary, and nearly eight percent fewer store visits year over year. Bryant said these factors made the boycott “a Herculean part” of the CEO’s downfall. He added that simply promoting an insider like Fiddelke amounted to “smoke and mirrors,” and called for a meeting to discuss the four key demands organizers have maintained since February.

The Associated Press noted that the boycott, launched in January, was a response to Target’s decision—alongside Walmart and others—to scale back DEI commitments. Bryant and his allies have called for Target to honor a $2 million pledge to the George Floyd family, invest $250 million in Black-owned banks, and forge sustained partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities.

The leadership change also drew comment from other civil rights figures. Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, told the AP he had a “constructive and candid” meeting with Cornell earlier this year about DEI pullbacks, but warned that corporations cannot simply shift positions depending on election cycles. “If an election determines your commitment to fairness then fine, you have a right to withdraw from us,” Sharpton said, “but then we have a right to withdraw from you.” He left open the possibility of NAN backing a boycott if Target fails to rebuild trust.

Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who co-founded the boycott with Bryant, told the Christian Post that Target “took its most loyal customers for granted” and chose “profits over people,” costing the company billions. Jaylani Hussein, head of CAIR-Minnesota, said Fiddelke now faces a choice to reverse DEI rollbacks or risk “a point of no return.”

In his first public comments, Fiddelke acknowledged challenges and pledged to prioritize stronger merchandising, improved in-store experience, and investment in technology, according to the AP. But for many Black leaders, promises of cleaner stores and better stock matter less than whether Target recommits to equity.

Cornell's departure, therefore, is more than a routine executive shuffle. It is a reminder of the moral and financial weight of Black consumers in shaping corporate America. As Bryant told CNN, "Target is depreciating… it is because of the power of Black unification".

Cornell’s departure, therefore, is more than a routine executive shuffle. It is a reminder of the moral and financial weight of Black consumers in shaping corporate America. As Bryant told CNN, the resignation underscores that the “power of boycott and protest” is not only alive but capable of moving a Fortune 500 company.