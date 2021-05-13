Tampa Bay Lightning Makes NHL History with All-Black Starting Forward Line

By Vanessa Etienne, People

On Monday night, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper started three Black forwards during their final regular-season game against the Florida Panthers. Daniel Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith kicked off the game together at the center and wing spots, getting the news about the starting lineup just a few minutes before the game.

“First time ever in NHL history they have started an all-Black line in this league. A big, historic moment tonight for sure,” said a Lightning broadcast commentator during the game, according to a video the NHL tweeted.

“First of all, they’re all in the NHL for a reason,” Cooper told ESPN. “They deserve to be here and have worked their tails off. To have them all together, they had a little chemistry. Moving forward in the league, you hope it isn’t a story anymore and will be the norm. It was a pretty cool moment for all those guys.”

Panthers forward Anthony Dunclair, who is Black, also shared his reaction to seeing the trio start together at the game.

“That’s great to see,” he said, ESPN reported. “The way that the NHL is moving forward, it’s great to see for those guys, and I’m sure it was a special night for them.”