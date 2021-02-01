Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LV, on Sunday, February 7, in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Buccaneers were the first team to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 24, with a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship.

The team finished with an 11-5 record and earned second place in the NFC South and the fifth seed in the National Football Conference.

The Buccaneers prevailed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team, a 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, and a 31-26 victory over the top seeded Green Bay Packers. Clin- nching the NFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs would also punch their ticket to the Super Bowl dance with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 24, at home.

The Chiefs will look to repeat as champs after winning last year’s Super Bowl in 2020. The team was ranked number one in the AFC and finished with an astonishing 14-2 record.

During the playoffs, the Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17, and defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game. 25-year-old QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 290 yards and 2 TDs in the win.

According to Super Bowl LV wikipedia, this will be the fifth Super Bowl hosted by the Tampa area and the third held at Raymond James Stadium. The group said it will also be the fourth time that the Super Bowl was in the same state in back-to-back years, since Super Bowl LIV took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This Super Bowl will mark the first time in NFL history a home team will host a Super Bowl in their own stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to accomplish this feat.