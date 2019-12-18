Tammi Davis appointed to Regional Boards of Directors

Focus will be on Diversity Policies and Programming

Tammi Davis, Director of Compliance and Policy Engagement for the Gary Sanitary District, was recently appointed to the Equity Advisory and Action Committee of the Healing Our Waters – Great Lakes Coalition of Michigan and to the Delta Institute’s Board of Directors in Chicago.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition’s mission is to secure a sustainable Great Lakes restoration plan and the federal funding to implement it. The equity committee advises the governance board on equity initiatives, provides guidance on strategic development, and serves as a resource for member organizations. Since 2004, the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition has been harnessing the collective power of more than 150 groups representing millions of people, whose common goal is to restore and protect the Great Lakes. More information about the Coalition and its Equity Committee can be found on their website, https://healthylakes.org/equity-committee/.

The Delta Institute works with communities throughout the Midwest, such as Gary, Hobart and South Bend, Indiana, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Benton Harbor, Michigan to solve environmental and economic challenges that residents face daily.

Their impact is realized through a system of strategic initiatives in six key areas: Resilient Communities; Land Stewardship; Regenerative Food Systems; Waste Reduction; Sustainable Buildings; and Green Infrastructure. To learn more about the Delta Institute, its programs and publication, visit their website at www.delta-institute.org.

The Gary Sanitary District is a publicly-owned wastewater treatment plant that processes sewer and storm water for Gary, Hobart, Merrillville and Lake Station, Indiana.

As the Director of Compliance and Policy Engagement, Ms. Davis is responsible for developing and implementing policies that promote the participation of local residents and businesses in economic opportunities.