Tamika Mallory’s ‘State of Emergency’ looks at Black America’s activism, while fighting for change

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

“It is a terrifying time to be Black in America. This book is my counterattack on that disorienting feeling. I step foot in the streets to protest in pursuit of justice.”—Tamika Mallory adapted from “State of Emergency.”

If the speech that activist and author Tamika Mallory made during a protest against the police state in Minneapolis didn’t tell much of her story as a young activist being raised in Harlem by her parents who were activists in their own right (they were founding members of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network “NAN” and imbued a passion for positive change that fuels her to this day)—then her new book “State of Emergency” will peel away layers of her commitment to the movement.

In that speech, Mallory declared a ‘State of Emergency’ viral speech at the press conference following the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. The speech was called “the speech of a generation” by ABC News.

Mallory’s new book, STATE OF EMERGENCY: How We Win in the Country We Built (Atria/Black Privilege Publishing; May 11, 2021; Hardcover; $26.00; ISBN: 9781982173463), includes forewords by Angela Davis and Cardi B, and a prologue on the events of January 6, 2021. Having led several Black Lives Matter movements across the country, she writes that the issues of police reform and state violence will not be easily answered by protest, popular sentiment, or the recent election.

Her book takes an unflinching look at America today and what effective activism can make it in the future. In the words of the brave revolutionary Davis, this book is “a radical manifesto that will help to shape future generations of revolutionary freedom fighters.”

Mallory will be discussing “State of Emergency: How We Win in the Country We Built” in an upcoming virtual event with Barbara’s Bookstore in Chicago on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. Chicago time—“A Conversation with Tamika D. Mallory and Special Guests – Activating the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim Coalition for Change.” BARBARA’S BOOKSTORE / Chicago, IL, The guests include Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, Linda Sarsour, Pastor Michael McBride, Mitchell Plitnick and Dr. Jamal Bryant. Her full virtual tour schedule can be found here.

Mallory’s book is filled with historical information about how Black America has been forced to be involved in one social activism event after another. She explains much about her upbringing and her personal introduction to activism when the father of her son was killed at the hands of police.

When she discusses writing this book, she says it’s not only “her book” but the “Black community’s book.” She writes: “This is a book about THE MOMENT but also about the people who forged this path to freedom before I was even a thought in my parents’ minds. This book is about bringing us—you and me and everyone fed up with the way things have been allowed to be—together to hold our institutions accountable. Finally. For their misuses of power. Their cold-blooded murders. Their pillaging of communities left out and left behind. And this book is a call to action to those who want to do something about it.”

Mallory continues: “It isn’t a moment. It isn’t a stretch of time when Black people had it rough and needed to earn their place in line. The invisible knee on the neck of the Black community has never let up. It is the totality of our experience in America, and the clock still ticks, as 402 years of systemic racism precedes me. We were born oppressed, we live oppressed, and we die oppressed.”

She is a trailblazing social justice leader, movement strategist, globally recognized civil rights activist, co-founder of “Until Freedom” and the historic Women’s March, in 2017, for which she and her three co-chairs were recognized in TIME magazine’s 100 that year. She is a proponent of gun control, feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement. She served as the youngest ever Executive Director of the National Action Network. Mallory is an expert in the areas of gun violence prevention, criminal justice reform and grassroots organizing.

Broken down into three sections: “How We Got Here,” “Where We Are” and “Where We’re Going,” the book offers analyses and solutions that are credible, earned, and genuine—within topics that include:

The parallels between the deaths of George Floyd and Emmett Till, and how they were the catalysts of their respective movements.

Her philosophy of “meeting people where they are,” and engaging with progressives who have not yet been activated by traditional politics.

Her intimate relationship with the family of Breonna Taylor and work to pursue justice in Louisville.

The impact of generational neglect of America’s inner cities, and how the resultant disparities leave Black and brown Americans starting from behind.

The movement to “Defund the Police,” misinterpretations of what that phrase means, and how to reframe the conversation.

The Mallory family’s history of activism, reaching as far back as 1861 and carrying through to Tamika’s upbringing in Harlem, among other topics.

This book details some of the injustices and fatal police shootings of Black males across the country during the last few years. And while Mallory recounts those shootings as best that one can from a second-hand review, she also includes in her book a testimonial from her “Until Freedom” co-founder Mysonne Linen, who was unjustly imprisoned for seven years.

He writes: “…By the time I realized I was being everything that society labeled me, I was on my way to jail. The options America presents to Black men are traps that lead to our extinction or our enslavement. The design of this country and the pockets of decayed land they give Black people to exist in don’t make room for life. There is no living happening in the projects.

“When you’re inside a burning building and you’re facing pain and inevitable death, you take the nearest exit. You don’t care if the window you take to get out is four stories above the ground, you’ll jump out of it just to escape. That’s how we end up in the streets. That’s how we end up hurting our communities.”

Finally, she uses her first-hand experience to lay out a vision for effective activism and lasting, positive change, which requires “smart, persistent engagement and knowledgeable activism.”

I look at “State of Emergency” in several ways. One being that I think it’s a love letter to Black men everywhere, as well as a well-written, thoroughly researched book that’s for the entire Black community (as referenced at the beginning of this article). It contains historical references to injustices, but it also gives you an up close and personal look at an activist whose work is definitely not over, yet.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen is the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago.” For book information https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/englewoodelaine/ or email: editor91210@yahoo.com.