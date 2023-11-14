Tamarack Green is IUN’s new outdoor campus space

INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST Chancellor Ken Iwama (far left) is joined by Mark Gaines, IU Foundation; Missy Grish, IU Northwest; Bill Lowe, Former IU Northwest Chancellor; and Casey Chell, IU Foundation at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tamarack Green space on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Ted Brown

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at IU Northwest to commemorate the opening of Tamarack Green—the campus’ newest space.

Tamarack Green is an outdoor space, located just outside the Moraine Student Center, that was re-imagined into a place where students, faculty, and visitors can gather, study and exchange ideas. In total, the renovated space measures about 7,200 square feet, with an outdoor fireplace being the focal point.

The new space is an honor/tribute to the campus’s first building dedicated in 1959, Tamarack Hall, which was destroyed in a devastating flood that occurred in 2008. Tamarack Hall was eventually razed and was replaced with the state-of-the-art Arts & Sciences Building (opened in 2017).

Tamarack Green came about due to the great generosity of many charitable donations ranging from $5 to $50,000. The university expressed gratitude during the ceremony for the support of donors which made the space possible.