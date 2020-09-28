Talladega College names Patria Gatson Miss Talladega College

Talladega College scholar Patria Gatson was voted Miss Talladega College 2020-2021 on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Patria, a biology pre-med major, previously served as Miss Junior. She is a member of the Presidential Honor Society and numerous Talladega College clubs and organizations. She was also a member of the Talladega College team that won the Alabama Business Pitch Competition. Patria’s Miss Talladega platform is Aspire to Inspire. Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins presented Patria with her Miss Talladega College sash.

“I am extremely humbled by this moment. Everything I’ve done, I’ve done for the betterment of this campus. It’s more than me. It’s always been more than me,” said Patria, who thanked her fellow students for “supporting” and “encouraging” her.

Anthony Jones, advisor to Miss Talladega College and Miss UNCF Talladega College, stated, “After 20 years of serving as the Miss Talladega College advisor, I am still excited about welcoming and training our new representative. Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel some of our traditional activities and our pageant had to be virtual this year. Nevertheless, everything worked out beautifully.”

Talladega has recently undergone unprecedented campus-wide renovation. A new state-of-the-art residence hall opened in January, 2019. The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals and other works of art, opened in January 2020, and a naming ceremony for the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center was held in August, 2020.

The oldest private Historically Black College in Alabama, Talladega College was founded in 1867 by two newly freed slaves, William Savery and Thomas Tarrant. Today, Talladega College is ranked among the best regional colleges, top HBCUs and best value colleges. It is the home of Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals.