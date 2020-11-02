Taking Our Passion to the Polls

By Diana D. Danis

Service: Women Who Serve

Voting is a rite-of-passage each and every time we complete the ritual. How we manage to get our ballot to the polls this year doesn’t matter as much as that we get it done.

Twenty twenty (2020) seems to be the longest year we have ever survived, if we have been fortunate enough to make it through so far. With the pandemic, we aren’t guaranteed to finish it out even now. Getting that vote in safely and securely seems more important than ever before.

Our military and veterans have, as usual, been used as pawns. Some of the users have a real and true connection to those who serve. Others will cast us off as surely as dirty socks before the last vote is cast.

We have to pay attention to our real needs as a group and how they can best be met. Who really are our true champions? Taking a bit of time to explore voting records, not just rhetoric, is needed. Everyone who throws an arm around us isn’t our friend or ally.

Those of us who wear the uniform bear an unusual burden for the nation, and finishing our tours doesn’t mean we are done. Most of us carry the weight of service through our lives in one fashion or another. Some are bitter, some are deeply and invisibly wounded. Often our souls are torn in ways we find indescribable.

Veterans and military are passionate and pained. Strong, resilient and too weak to even nourish themselves at times. They are the steel and the sand that slips through your fingers, such that you cannot find a way to save them when they can’t even help themselves.

Empowering folks is often simple. Giving them a voice. A bit of power for a fleeting moment.

I am asking my fellow veterans to help each other through difficult times, like those we now face, by doing something as simple as casting a single vote. Making a call to lift someone up. Helping someone fill out their form so they can cast their vote via their signature.

We will persevere, regroup, and come back with even greater determination no matter what the outcome November 3rd. That is who we are as Americans. Being broken and battered is a temporary state. Taping up and reforming with resilience is our strength. I voted. Let’s help others do the same.