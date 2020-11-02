TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED -VOTE BLUE!

Early voting is happening all over America, and over 60 million Americans have made it to the polls so far, shattering previous turnout records. People have braved inclement weather, long lines and various forms of voter suppression in order to vote.

Everything has its good and bad sides. The current chaos in America is no different. Opposition to Donald Trump and the understanding of what’s at stake in this election has swelled voter registration rolls AND early voting, so that’s a good thing!

The Donald Trump presidency has been a fiasco for most Americans except for his followers and an appalling number of Black supporters. It is perplexing how many seem to be coming out of the woodwork in support of Trump for various and sundry reasons.

A lot of them are talking about voting “down ballot” while skipping the presidential race. Others are in opposition to Kamala Harris’ candidacy and threaten to bypass Biden because he selected her as his vice presidential running mate. Others complain about the Democrats’ lack of commitment to reparations.

This brings to mind a crucial issue – it would be prudent to not take anything for granted regarding this election.

Biden appears to enjoy a comfortable lead, but things could take an unexpected turn at any point when people privately make their decisions. So we have to proceed as though there is no wiggle room. And we can’t discount the damage that the Black “contrarians” are waging as they refuse to vote for Biden/Harris.

One example that comes to mind is that of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He has given the excuse of Trump’s tax plans as his reason for voting for him. This one-issue wonder is willing to jeopardize the well-being of the Black community to save a few dollars in taxes, even though he is already wealthier than the average Black American. At press time however it is alleged that he has had a change of heart and is no longer supporting Trump.

Others who are making questionable decisions include Kanye West, who has actually mounted a presidential campaign so as to siphon off votes from Biden.

O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson made a questionable move regarding Trump, though at least he offered an ill-timed bargaining chip to Trump’s team in an attempt to benefit Black people.

Sean P. Diddy Combs also made a strange move. He decided upon this time to launch a Black political party. Once again, the timing of this is way off, although it’s good to see that these aforementioned folks, who have not been active participants in the political process before now, are now paying attention. (Actually, P. Diddy did start a “vote or die” movement several years ago).

There are other Blacks who have an axe to grind with the Democratic ticket. Some are accusing Biden of being a pedophile racist who hates Black people, and are upset about the part he played in the adoption of the 1994 Crime Bill. They also consider him a closet racist.

Regarding Kamala Harris – there is a possibility that her strong opposition is connected with a tinge of misogyny in addition to her record as California’s 32nd Attorney General. Overall, many Black people have taken this opportunity to trash the Democrats, saying they are no better than the Republicans.

This is the deal: every point of opposition to the Biden/Harris ticket is coming from things that are connected with their alleged behavior in the past. The problem is that Trump and the Republicans are committing atrocities NOW!

What people need to understand is that this election is about far more than Democrats, Republicans, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. It is about the quality of life in America and the future of democracy.

With that said, the Dems are for healthcare; they are for access to housing; they are for access to the ballot; they are for civil and human rights; they are for the survival of the planet and its viability for future generations. You can’t say any of this about the current administration.

Moreover, the racial violence encouraged by Trump and his followers is posing a significant threat to non-white people. So it’s NOT just about partisan politics; its way bigger than that! Why people can’t see this is a huge mystery. This is NOT the time to go blank on the reality of what we face. We need to vote for our best interests, and that is clearly Biden/Harris! A Luta Continua.