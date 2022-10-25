‘Take Me To The River: New Orleans’ documentary is high energy melting pot

Evanston Space set as one of the venues for tour

Recently, Petaluma Records released Dr. John and Davell Crawford’s “Jock-A-Mo” video, one of Dr. John’s last studio sessions. The clip is taken from Take Me To The River: New Orleans, a new album and feature documentary film showcasing new recordings from The Neville Brothers, PJ Morton, Big Freedia, G-Eazy, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Snoop Dogg, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, William Bell, Ani DiFranco, Donald Harrison, Galactic, Irma Thoma, Ledisi, and many more. ‘Take Me To The River Live!’ is also set to embark on tour this November — the band features select musicians featured in the project including Dumpstaphunk, Georgie Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary.

Tour dates include Evanston SPACE on November 19.

Watch Dr. John and Davell Crawford’s “Jock-A-Mo” Video

The second film in the award-winning “Take Me To The River” franchise, “Take Me to the River: New Orleans” celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana.

A true collaboration and melting pot of influences from around the world, which came together and formed one of the world’s most unique cultural jewels. Our adventure shows the resiliency of surviving disaster to a formidable rebirth while pairing legacy musicians with stars of today, and how this unique cultural jewel came to exist. Watch a trailer for the film HERE.

The deluxe soundtrack release is a true collaboration that celebrates the melting pot that is the musical DNA of NOLA. From traditional jazz to Second line, From Rhythm and Blues to Hip Hop and Rap, from Funk/Soul to Rock and Roll, the producers of this wholly unique and unprecedented project have paired legendary legacy musicians with the rising stars of the 21st Century to create a historic musical collaboration unlike any that has come before.

The album features brand new recordings of the final performances from the Neville Brothers and one of the last studio sessions with Dr. John, as well as all new collaborative performances from a range of great New Orleans artists. The music of New Orleans is a wholly unique worldwide collaboration, and “Take Me To The River: New Orleans” gives the viewer an insightful historical perspective of how global influences shaped, and continue to shape, a musical quilt that formed the music of this extraordinary city.

“The Take Me To The River: New Orleans” film will be available on streaming platforms on January 20th, 2023.

Take Me To The River Live! Tour:

November 17th: Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

November 18th: Carmel, IN – The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

November 19th: Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE (Take Me To The River)

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

February 25th: Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center For the Arts

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

February 28th: Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

(Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary)

March 2nd: Chico, CA – Laxson Auditorium @ California State University

(Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., and Jon Cleary)

Additional 2023 Dates to be Announced!

For information about the Evanston, Illinois, event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/take-me-to-the-river-nola-live-tickets-391970011857

