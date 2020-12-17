‘Sylvie’s Love’ is a perfect love story for this or any season

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

In “Sylvie’s Love,” the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less talented but well-known bandleader, as a member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war.

When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

This is a classic love story, but it makes for better viewing because it is set in 1950s-1960s Harlem, permeating with Black culture and promise. However, it is as much Hollywood as it is New York. I enjoyed the story, although at times it seemed formulaic. However, the time period, premise and great soundtrack are enough to offer hope for the love-starved out there. The clothes and vibes will take you back to what would have been the norm during a hot Saturday night stroll in Harlem.

Thompson has been in a few films, and she has a range that is great in most characters that she undertakes. Asomugha is also a producer on “Sylvie’s Love.” He is a former college and NFL football player, who is also married to Kerry Washington. They both give good performances, as Sylvie gravitates toward the new store clerk in her father’s store, slowly forgetting about her fiancé who is serving his country. But she wants more than to just see him in the store. She is forbidden to really hang out with musicians, because her mother thinks they are beneath her family’s station, but the jazz is so smooth and hot—which could be a metaphor for Robert—that she can’t resist. He is sweet but determined to make his mark on the music world. When it’s time for him to travel to Paris with his quartet, Sylvie is reticent to go and ends up staying in New York.

Her life is measured out, just as her mom would like it. However, after years apart, a chance meeting finds Sylvie and Robert in each other’s arms again. The rest is a recipe that makes up many stories about epic, years long and forlorn love stories. But these stories, with great actors and music, never grow old.

“Sylvie’s Love” originally screened at the recent Chicago International Film Festival and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 23. Take a look at the trailer [https://tinyurl.com/yywhvgbs].