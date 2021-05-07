Suspicious fires set throughout city of Gary

By Patrick Forrest

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will now be leading the investigation into a large number of “suspicious” fires that have been set to vacant buildings over the course of the weekend. At least 17 vacant buildings at 11 different locations caught fire early Sunday, May 2, forcing Gary firefighters to call backup from neighboring fire departments.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince held a news conference Tuesday, May 4, to update the public on the status of the investigation and was joined by federal law enforcement officials.

“It became very evident to us that this was a recurring event as this situations also occurred on April 21,” said Prince. “It was in our best interests to seek and bring in all the resources that we possibly could.”

According to Gary Police Chief Brian Evans, all of the fires are considered suspicious and because they’re all open investigations, much information cannot be released.

“An arson is a crime,” said Evans, “it jeopardizes the lives of the men and women of our fire department as well as our citizens. This particular night was a very windy night, and we’re just very grateful no other structures caught fire.”

No information was released on what made the fires suspicious or why they were being investigated as arson—and not labeled as a natural fire.

“Obviously, there are a number of emotions that are experienced, but Gary is a community that has certainly been known for comebacks,” Prince said. “I believe this will be exemplified in this particular instance also.”

Certified nursing assistant Angela Johnson told ABC she moved into a bungalow in South Gary, determined to take advantage of its interior size to bring stability to her family when her daughter called her at work Saturday night, May 1, to inform her what had happened. “My daughter sent me a picture, all this was flamed up,” Johnson said. “Oh my God, I’m like, is that just one house… And no, she says it is three.”

Johnson possibly speaks for all residents and officials when she calls on whoever may be doing this to have a better route to whatever ends they are trying to accomplish. “Quit putting people’s lives in danger,” Johnson said. “If it is a property owner or whoever it may be who has anything to do with this property, and you want to see something done about it, try another route than hot death.”

Despite the widespread property damage, no residents were reported as hurt.

According to Prince, many of the buildings were slated for demolition.