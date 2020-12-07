Survey asks ‘How much would you pay to get COVID-19 vaccine first?’

Ever since the start of the global pandemic, the world has been eagerly awaiting the development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Not only will these save lives, but kick start the economy and pave the way to a return to normality. Americans have welcomed recent news, with cautious optimism, that two vaccines (by Pfizer and Moderna) will receive FDA approval this year. However, current predictions expect just 3.7% of the American population to receive the vaccine in 2020. Naturally, and according to basic economic theory – there is more demand when there is less supply – many Americans will be determined to be first on the list. But the question remains, just how desperate would they be to jump the queue and get vaccinated first?

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, carried out a survey of 4,428 (ages 18+) to find out how much each person, hypothetically, would be prepared to pay to get vaccinated ahead of others. The poll revealed the average Hoosier would sacrifice $536 of their savings to get first in line (compared to a national average of $460). It appears Oklahomans, would be prepared to spend the most – a hefty $936. This compares to South Dakotans, who would only be prepared to pay $279 to get vaccinated first.

Understandably, some may be worried about partaking in a vaccine that has been rushed through clinical trials due to the rapid transmission of the virus. The survey found that nearly 1 in 5 (16%) respondents say they are more concerned about a Coronavirus vaccine than the virus itself.

And if someone may have come into contact with the coronavirus, self-isolating for the incubation period (14 days) has been recommended as the optimum method to prevent transmission to others. However, despite this, the research uncovered that over 1 in 10 (11%) admit they would not self-isolate for 14 days if they suspected they had mild COVID-19 symptoms or were asymptomatic. Considering how rapidly and easily the virus can be passed from person-to-person, not self-isolating if presented with Coronavirus symptoms could be detrimental to high-risk individuals and communities.

‘During these unprecedented times, it is important to stay up-to-date with new medical information that is emerging on a regular basis,’ says Dr. Lisa Heiden, a spokesperson for MyBioSource.com. ‘To reduce the risk of transmission, wear a mask when going out in public and be sure to socially distance.”