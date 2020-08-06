SUPPRESS VOTER SUPPRESSION

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump has been slipping in the polls when assessing the possible outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He is so concerned that he has waged an ongoing attack on voting by mail. He alleges that the process is flawed and will result in voter fraud, even though voting by mail has had very, very few hiccups in the past. Yes, Donald Trump is running scared.

Quite a few people have noted that there IS a problem with our mail, however. Packages are taking very long to reach their destinations. Some people are saying that they are getting mail deliveries only twice a week, if that. It has also been revealed that some post offices are suspending service altogether. Trump has appointed a new postmaster general, and there are questions as to whether or not that appointment is contributing to the snafus being experienced by those who rely on the mail.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is something that we have relied on and taken for granted in America. Mix ups and delayed or lost mail can have very negative consequences, as this is how almost everyone takes care of business. There is an online option for a lot of things, but there are things that cannot be handled digitally. People could lose out on job opportunities, or very important notices regarding mortgage payments, taxes, medical information, and more. It is next to impossible to imagine our lives without being able to rely on USPS.

So, even though voter fraud, up until now, hasn’t been a problem with mail-in votes, there might be some concern since the system is in a state of transformation. The reasons USPS gives for the extra-long delivery times is staff shortages and transportation issues related to COVID-19. It is feasible to assume that there would be problems in that regard, since the pandemic is impacting every other aspect of our lives. But it is true, from a voter suppression standpoint, to think that the pandemic could actually work in Trump’s favor, especially since a smaller voter turnout among his opponents would benefit him.

Donald Trump is so concerned about his current status in the polls that he has actually floated the notion of postponing the elections. This is not an option, and he doesn’t have the authority to do this. It’s ironic however, that COVID-19 is a good enough excuse to delay elections in his mind, but he still wants schools to open. The message here is that our children’s health and wellbeing is not as important as a vote for him.

One of the major flaws that Trump has repeatedly exhibited is his tendency to project; to accuse others of those things that are actually characteristic of his own behavior. Because of this, we should remain suspect and read between the lines of anything that he says so that we can gain a better understanding of what is really happening.

For example, if he expresses concern about others committing voter fraud, then we should be extra vigilant to make sure that HE is not involved in voter suppression tactics. If he accuses others of cheating, we can rest assured that he is not dealing with the American people on an honest basis. Actually, his tendency to prevaricate profusely is widely known.

This election is extremely important, and because of this, we need to ensure that all barriers to our participation are removed.

Sadly, the machinations of voter suppression have been evident for quite some time now. There are districts where polling places have been closed with only one remaining open, which will result in people standing in line to vote for hours on end.

Actually, people are going to be faced with exercising their right to vote while placing themselves in jeopardy if they opt to vote in person. Even though this is the case, a lot of Americans are prepared to do just that – risk their lives to vote, because they know how important casting that ballot is when our democratic rights are being threatened.

This is a sad state of affairs, but in times like these, tough decisions must be made if victory is to be gained. In this regard, people must figure out a way to vote by any means necessary, and if you’re going to vote by mail, do it very, very early!!! A Luta Continua.