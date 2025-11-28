Supporters honor Mayor Harold Washington’s legacy 38 years later

Vow to keep his memory alive

It doesn’t seem like 38 years have passed since Mayor Harold Washington died in his City Hall office at 11 a.m. on November 25, 1987, shortly after leaving Alderman Timothy C. Evans’ townhouse groundbreaking ceremony.

Fittingly, Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony was also held at 11 a.m., the same hour Washington, 65, suffered a fatal heart attack while sitting at his desk. Known as a tireless worker and a true public servant, Washington died doing what he loved most—working for the people of Chicago.

This year marked the 38th annual tribute organized by the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC), led by President Loisteen Woods-Walker. The ceremony was held at Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th St., where Washington was buried on Monday, November 30, 1987.

“Mayor Washington led with his heart,” said Alderman Desmon Yancy (5th). Calling Washington charming and accessible, Yancy said having him as mayor “was like having a friend or a neighbor on the Fifth Floor of City Hall.”

Woods-Walker said it is essential to keep Washington’s legacy alive, especially during the 60th anniversary year of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “We want to continue to carry that out in his memory because that is how he was elected. Everybody got together, registered, and voted,” she said. “We need people to continue to stand up for democracy. That would be what Harold wanted.” Woods-Walker planned the event though she could not attend.

Rev. Bobby Lewis, chief of staff and general manager of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, told the crowd that Washington’s “courage, integrity and commitment to justice continue to guide the work we do in our communities.”

“Being here reminds me that his legacy is not just something we carry forward,” Lewis said. “I am grateful to join in preserving his vision for a stronger, more united Chicago.”

Madisyn Giselle Stewart, an honor student at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, laid the wreath at Washington’s gravesite.

Among those attending were Sylvia Ewing, who served as emcee; Christopher Hodges of the Chicago Gospel Music Festival, who led a prayer; Rev. Al Sampson; and many longtime supporters, including Northeastern Illinois University Emeritus Professor Robert Starks.

Starks said attending the ceremony “means a reverence to a man we helped to get elected. This is serious support for his memory because most don’t know much about him other than his name.” He said honoring Washington helps ensure future generations understand the depth of his legacy.

This reporter remembers the morning of Washington’s death vividly. At Ald. Evans’ townhouse groundbreaking, I noticed Washington had rubber bands tightly wrapped around his left wrist—a habit friends and I warned him against because it could affect circulation. Washington smiled at me as he left the event, climbed into his car, and headed to City Hall.

I caught a ride back to City Hall to begin writing my story. Moments later, Molly Sullivan, then covering City Hall for City News Bureau, urged me to grab my tape recorder. “I just got a call from the Fire Department,” she said. “They have dispatched an ambulance to the Fifth Floor.” We ran from the Press Room up three flights of stairs.

The entrance to the Mayor’s Office was roped off. One of Washington’s tall bodyguards stood solemnly at the door. My heart sank as reporters gathered in silence.

After what felt like an eternity, paramedics rolled out Mayor Washington on a gurney. A blue blanket covered half of his body. When his left arm slipped from the gurney and a paramedic gently placed it back, I knew Chicago’s first Black mayor was gone.

And in that heartbreaking moment, I also knew Chicago had lost more than a mayor. The city had lost a visionary leader whose passion for reform and justice reshaped our politics—and whose spirit continues to inspire those who gather every year to honor him.