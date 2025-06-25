Supervisor Jordan Lauded And Rewarded For Managing One Of The Best Township

General Services, Operations, And Food Pantry In Illinois

Calvin Jordan- Supervisor of Rich Township- will be joined by a predominate number of Cook County Democratic Party Officials, residents and fellow Township Supervisors as he will be the first African American to be selected amongst his peers to serve a full term as President of the Township Officials of Cook County organization. (TOCC)

Recently the TOCC met to select new leadership to serve for the next four years. Calvin Jordan, who previously had served as the Vice President, was unanimously selected amongst his peers to lead the organization for the next four years. With his election as President, he is the first African American that will lead TOCC for a full four year term.

Jordan will be sworn into his new role on Thursday, June 26th, 2025 at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. (1909 Spring Road, Oak Brook, Illinois)The swearing ceremony is set to begin at 6:45 PM promptly.

“I am grateful , honored and blessed to be chosen among this wonderful group of American citizens to lead such an impactful organization. Given the uncertainty of events in Washington DC., it is imperative that groups such as TOCC be aggressive in the defense and advocacy of people who are in dire need of assistance.TOCC has been credited down through the years to the upward mobility and stability of township services throughout the state of Illinois.” says President-elect Calvin Jordan.

Supervisor Jordan has enjoyed tremendous success in his five years as Supervisor of Rich Township. He always credited the Rich Township Board of Trustees while receiving many accolades such as the coveted Township of Illinois Organization’s (TOI) “2023 Township Supervisor of the year Award.” The Award was presented to Supervisor Jordan November 14th, during the 116th TOI Educational Conference of all Townships in Illinois. During this same event, Supervisor Jordan was given the “The 2023 Elected Official Award” by the prestigious organization.

Supervisor Jordan, who was elected in April of 2021, and then just recently re-elected to a new four year term in May of 2025. He is placing a special focus on the threat of many food programs and general services for seniors being cut due to the uncertainty of the federal government.

“Today is not about Calvin Jordan, but a day of rejoice and pure euphoria for the total organization that makes up TOCC. We have worked extremely hard to enhance our presence in Springfield, to enhance our organizational operations, and expand our outreach throughout the state of Illinois. The quality of our combined operations is a testament to our Executive Committee, every Township elected official, every constitutional officer, and the Township employees who work extremely hard on behalf of our residents throughout Cook County. “says Supervisor Jordan.

In addition to the two honors for Supervisor Jordan, under his leadership Rich Township also received the “2023 Innovative Program of the Year” award for its “Man Cave” Program. This is a program administered by Rich Township that is geared toward the gathering of men throughout the township to discuss men’s health, and activities that enhance the upward mobility of men’s health and nutrition.

Supervisor Jordan adds “One of the core missions of TOCC is to always remain committed to the philosophy of providing quality and timely assistance to our residents. The most significant way in which this has been accomplished is through the power of outreach. TOCC haS made it our mission to clear our offices and always remain visible and relevant within the thirty towns that make up our organization.

“We are all so thrilled about this exciting news about this exciting honor for Supervisor Jordan Calvin Jordan continues to reflect what a credible and responsible public servant should reflect. He has a zest for helping hurting people, all while performing his duties in a spirit of excellence and accountability. He serves as a mentor to so many elected officials throughout Cook County. Supervisor Jordan is the example of honesty and integrity in which government and politics should reflect.” says Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill.

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin adds, “I am so thrilled about this particular honor for Supervisor Jordan. He has worked extremely hard to ensure that the residents of Rich Township are fully aware of the array of services that are available. He has also educated the region and county about why Township government is relevant and important. Supervisor Jordan will be firm in his quest to lead TOCC in a spirit of excellence.’

Publicist Note: Calvin Jordan would be the first African American appointed that is on track to serve a full four year term. He was recently re-elected as Township Supervisor, therefore his term as President of TOCC will be uninterrupted.