Superintendent’s Column: A Strong Start to the 2026–2027 School Year

As we welcome the 2026–2027 school year in the Gary Community School Corporation, I am filled with optimism about the progress, pride, and possibility ahead. Our continued return to local control has strengthened our commitment to what matters most: teaching, learning, and preparing every scholar for a future full of opportunity.

Families remain the first and most influential teachers, and when our schools, homes, and community partners work together, we create a powerful support system that helps every child thrive.

Our Community Handbook and Student Code of Conduct remain essential tools for navigating the school year. These resources outline expectations, policies, and procedures from early learning through graduation, and they provide clear guidance for resolving questions and staying connected to the supports available across the district.

I encourage families to review these expectations with their scholars and the caring adults who support them. When we uphold these standards together, we create safe, structured, and inspiring environments where students can exceed their goals.

A Reminder About Indiana’s New Device Law

Beginning July 1, Indiana’s new school device law is officially in effect. During the school day, students must keep personal devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and smart glasses, turned off and put away. Teachers may permit device use only when it directly supports learning or safety. This law is designed to reduce distractions and promote a calmer, more connected learning environment. Families, we ask for your partnership in reminding scholars to leave devices at home or store them in backpacks or lockers according to school guidelines. Together, we can make this transition smooth and successful.

The Gary Community School Corporation remains deeply committed to the academic, social, and emotional well‑being of every student. Your involvement, your voice, and your support continue to make a meaningful difference. It takes you; it takes me; it takes all of us to position our students for success. Gary Ready is Future Ready, and the future starts now.

School Starts August 6

We look forward to welcoming all scholars back on August 6 for a safe, productive, and inspiring school year. For more information, visit GarySchools.org.

Dr. Yvonne Stokes

Superintendent, Gary Community School Corporation