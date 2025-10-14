Super Bowl Legend Russell Maryland honored by Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame

NFL football legend and Chicago native Russell Maryland will be inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame during its 2025 Induction Ceremony on Wednesday, October 15, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The ceremony will celebrate outstanding athletes, coaches, and community leaders whose accomplishments have brought pride to Chicago and the surrounding region.
The Chicago Crusader was contacted by Maryland’s parents, who proudly shared news of the honor. In a follow-up conversation with his mother, she confirmed that her son will be among this year’s honorees, joining an impressive roster of sports legends who have made an impact on and off the field.
Maryland, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was the first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Over the next decade, he became one of the most respected defensive tackles in football, helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls under coach Jimmy Johnson. Before joining the NFL, Maryland was a standout player for the University of Miami Hurricanes, where he captured three national championships and received the Outland Trophy in 1990, awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman.
Known for his strength, leadership, and humility, Maryland made an impact that extended far beyond the field. For ten years, he hosted a football and cheerleader clinic at Gately Stadium in Chicago, giving local high school students an opportunity to learn from top NFL players and professional cheerleaders. The event became a community favorite, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and character both on and off the field.
“Football gave me a platform to do more than just play,” Maryland has said in past interviews. “It gave me a way to give back.”
The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1979, honors those who have elevated sports in the Chicago area and inspired new generations. Its inductees include some of the city’s most celebrated names — Walter Payton, Mike Ditka, Michael Jordan, and Candace Parker, among others. Maryland’s inclusion places him in this elite circle of local legends.
This year’s ceremony promises to be one of the Hall’s most memorable celebrations, featuring appearances by past inductees and tributes to athletes whose excellence has shaped Chicago’s sports culture. Tickets are available to the public, and organizers encourage fans to attend or tune in to televised coverage to watch Maryland receive his long-awaited honor.
As the city that helped shape his foundation, Chicago will once again stand proudly behind one of its greatest champions. For Russell Maryland, it’s not just another accolade — it’s a homecoming.