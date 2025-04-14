‘Sunny Afternoon’ shines brightly in story of British band The Kinks

PLAYBILL COVER FOR The Kinks ‘Sunny Afternoon.’

Chicago Shakespeare Theater continues its run of “Sunny Afternoon,” the North American Premiere musical event, based on the music of The Kinks and featuring a soundtrack of their own chart-topping songs.

From working-class London lads to rock ‘n’ roll icons, The Kinks

exploded onto the 60s music scene with a raw, energetic new

sound that rocked a nation and changed the industry forever.

The story of the band’s atmospheric rise to fame is told through their

own prolific catalog of hit songs, including “You Really Got Me,”

“Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night”—all performed live

onstage by the actors in a concert experience of the irresistible

music that inspired generations.

With an original story, music, and lyrics by The Kinks’ legendary Ray Davies and a script by Joe Penhall, this musical makes its North American Premiere after the UK debut production, also directed

by Edward Hall, which took the West End by storm—winning four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

This musical is packed with memorable songs and joyous dancing on stage and sometimes in the aisles of the theater. A few of the first songs included “Set Me Free” and “You Really Got Me,” which is the group’s third single. This 1964 hit was originally performed in a more blues-oriented style and was inspired by artists such as Lead Belly and Big Bill Broonzy.

LEAD BELLY, A Black blues guitarist upon whose style The Kinks recorded one of their first hits.





As the group formed, there were intense negotiations with manager upon manager looking to get a split, until finally the Davies’ parents agreed to let them sign. There were concerns about dental hygiene and wardrobe in the beginning.

But the group finally overcame these fine issues and went on to write and record numerous hits.

In the musical, when it came time to tour America in June 1965, the band seemed to be concerned about the crime jn the nation.

But they went anyway, even in the midst of Ray Davies being forced to marry because his girlfriend became pregnant.

Ray also shared a heartbreaking story about his sister Rene dying at a young age, the sister who had gifted him his first guitar. This dialogue led to Ray singing “This Strange Effect.”

“Anyone who knows The Kinks knows we’re a series of catastrophes turning into glorious triumph,” says Ray Davies in press notes.

“This is not an interpretation…it’s coming from my perspective and very personal to me. Most of the stories come from the family in the front room where everyone played an instrument, and everyone collaborated. Yet what’s come through is that it’s a kind of timeless story. Yes, there’s a setting, but hopefully the songs transcend time.

“It’s about characters and situations and people trying to get through their lives.”

Acclaimed international Artistic Director Edward Hall said: “It’s a joy to be bringing this show to America for the first time, and to celebrate the incredible music of The Kinks. Chicago is a city rich in musical history, so there is no better place to begin this rock ‘n’ roll journey, which takes us from a small family home in North London to the stage of Madison Square Garden.”

DANNY HORN (Ray Davies), from left, Oliver Hoare (Dave Davies), Kieran McCabe (Mick Avory) and Michael Lepore (Peter Quaife) make up the band The Kinks, in the Chicago Shakespeare production of ‘Sunny Afternoon.’





Playing brothers and founding members of The Kinks are Danny Horn as Ray Davies and Oliver Hoare as Dave Davies, both reprising their roles from the Olivier Award-winning West End run.

Portraying the other original members of The Kinks are Michael Lepore as bassist Peter Quaife and Kieran McCabe as drummer Mick Avory.

The ensemble cast features Emma Grace Bailey as Peggy, Joy Campbell as Joyce, John Carlin as Fred Davies, Sean Fortunato as Larry Page, Marya Grandy as Annie Davies, Jared D.M. Grant as Gregory Piven, Will Leonard as Grenville Collins, Ana Margaret Marcu as Rasa, Ben Mayne as Robert Wace, among others.

“Sunny Afternoon” runs until April 27 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, located at The Yard at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave.

Please note: Contains loud music, a prop firearm, a sound effect of simulated gunshots, flashing lights, theatrical haze—and a whole lot of rock ‘n’ roll. For ticket information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood-South Side of Chicago (lulu.com)