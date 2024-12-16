Success for IU Northwest students begins well before graduation

College was never part of Everette Fitzgerald’s plans. While he was a good student in high school, he didn’t see himself continuing beyond his diploma. But despite his initial qualms, Fitzgerald enrolled as a radiology student at Indiana University Northwest.

“When I got to college, I had different freedoms,” Fitzgerald said. “I could pick what I actually wanted to study, and it became a pleasure to attend class.”

Though he enjoyed college life, radiology was not the best fit. After taking stock of his interests, he switched to criminal justice — a decision that would jumpstart an exciting undergraduate career.

As Fitzgerald nears graduation, he already has hands-on experience in his field, thanks to the Model Intern Diversity Pilot Program offered through the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

This unique one-year program is only offered at nine United States Court sites, and with Hammond, Indiana, being one of the sites, Fitzgerald applied and landed the position.

“I rotated between three U.S. court units — the Probation & Pretrial Services Office, Bankruptcy Court and District Court,” he said. “It just made me feel like I was really getting involved with the criminal justice system.”

After completing the internship, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court invited Fitzgerald back as a Case Administrator — landing him a professional role months before graduating.

“It’s definitely a great start for somebody still in school, so I’m proud of that for sure,” he said.

With so much experience already on his resume, Fitzgerald is ready to look to the future. He sees himself attending law school — a big step for someone who didn’t think college was in the cards just a few years ago.

“I would be the first person in my family with a higher degree,” Fitzgerald said. “And, along with that, I would just get to make a difference in my community.”

A home in healthcare

Ashley Woods found her home in the IU Northwest Department of Radiologic Sciences.

“I was always around sports,” Woods said. “I had a lot of injuries, and seeing X-rays was cool. Ever since this program, I’m absolutely in love with it.”

A woman in nursing scrubs poses for a picture in front of a hospital sign.

As part of the program, Woods worked at several clinical sites, including Community Hospital (Powers Health) in Munster, Indiana. She loved the atmosphere, so when she heard about the hospital’s Radiology Fellow positions, she jumped at the opportunity.

“The fellowship has helped me get more hands-on — it’s not just book learning,” Woods said. “I feel more comfortable doing certain exams and overall have more clinical experience.”

Notably, her fellowship pays her, covers partial tuition and provides real-world experience. In her position, Woods has worked in the X-ray and CT departments and helped techs transfer patients and take medical histories. She said the position has enhanced her communication skills, too.

“I’m becoming more confident in what I’m doing. In radiology, we play an important role in a patient’s healthcare plan, and I’m proud I get to be a part of that,” Woods said.

Nearing graduation, Woods encourages all students to take every opportunity for hands-on experience not only to boost their resumes but their confidence, too.

“I’m in my second-to-last semester, and look how much I’ve learned and gained,” she said. “It’s been an amazing program, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Making time to do it all

Woods and Fitzgerald found success in gaining lots of experience in their specific fields. Anthony Hudson, on the other hand, has taken a more “jack-of-all-trades” approach to his undergraduate career.

While he formerly wanted to play professional football, today, Hudson is a top-tier communications undergraduate with experience in public relations, presenting, podcasting and journalism.

Most recently, Hudson earned a spot on the national Public Relations Student Society of America’s Proud Council out of dozens of nominees.

“Being a part of the national team is really cool,” he said. “I just went to [the conference] in California, so I think that’s one of my biggest achievements right now.”

In addition to traveling to California this past fall, Hudson also found time to create an entire TEDx presentation. His talk focused on reshaping Gary’s future and included ideas about safety, student housing and local business collaborations. A man in an orange shirt smiles behind a large sign.

The TEDx Talk and Proud Council only scratch the surface of what Hudson’s achieved at IU Northwest. He writes for a local media outlet, GreatNews.Life, and serves as the Black Student Union President.

Hudson said he still does have free time, but motivation is key to getting through long days.

“Think about the end goal,” he said. “I think about that lifestyle every single day. Either I’m going to look back and regret it, or I could look back and say, ‘Wow, I actually did that.’”

Hudson sums up all his success in one short phrase: “The winning season has started.”

Along with Hudson, Fitzgerald and Woods are in their winning seasons, too. These three students, among so many others, embody just how successful students can be, even at the undergraduate level.