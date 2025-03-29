Study reveals racial and income disparities in referendum turnout in Cook County

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas

In a first-of-its-kind analysis, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office found much higher property tax referendum turnout in wealthier, predominantly white communities where nearly all people own their homes than in areas with mostly minority populations, lower incomes and lesser rates of home ownership

The study also found tax referendum turnout in 2024 topped 50 percent fewer than five of 10 cases and 33 percent in fewer than four of 10 cases — leaving the few to decide for the many in most cases. “Rising property taxes always anger property owners. Despite that, most don’t vote in referendums that determine whether their taxes go up or down,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

Key Findings

Demographic Disparities:

•Tax districts with median incomes that top $100,000 had turnout rates in 2024 that exceeded 50 percent, while areas with incomes below the median county income of $81,797 had an average turnout rate of 34 percent.

•Predominantly white taxing districts showed greater participation with an average turnout rate in 2024 of 55.2 percent compared to 33.3 percent in Black majority districts and 29.2 percent in districts with Latino majorities.

•Communities with more renters also had lower referendum turnout. In districts where 80 percent or more of residents own their own homes, average turnout neared 59 percent compared to about 34 percent where more than a fifth of residents rent.

Low Overall Voter Turnout:

•In 2024, 35 property tax-related referendums were held, with 26, or 74 percent passing.

Voter turnout averaged 45.9 percent in 2024, up from 33.7 percent in the previous four years.

•The March primary referendum vote averaged just 20.9 percent, while the November presidential general election refere-ndum vote averaged 62.6 percent.

Property Tax Measures:

•Bond Votes: Fourteen of 15 bond issuances passed, totaling $563 million in new debt.

•Tax Levy Increases: Eight local governments sought approval for tax increases beyond state-imposed caps.

Two examples from the low-turnout March primary highlight the demographic disparities.

In Robbins, a majority Black low-income south suburb where less than 73 percent of residents own their own homes, just 14.1 percent of voters weighed in on whether to raise taxes to pay for the construction of new parks and a recreation facility. Less than 240 residents voted to raise the levy, and the measure passed by 45 votes.

Compare that to Kenilworth, a majority white, high-income North Shore suburb where 97 percent of residents own their homes. In the same election 33.5 percent of voters went to the polls — the highest turnout in the primary. They approved a bond issuance by a nearly 3-1 margin.

With less than a week to go before the April 1 consolidated election in which more than $200 million of taxes and debt are on county ballots, Pappas says the numbers are troublesome. “These findings highlight the pr-essing need for increased outreach to lower-income and minority communities, where participation is often the lowest. As property tax decisions impact all residents, it’s vital that more people educate themselves and exercise their right to vote, because right now, the few are deciding for the many,” Pappas said.