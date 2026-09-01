Students begin new school year amid CPS budget woes

More than 300,000 students returned to classrooms last week as Chicago Public Schools faced budget woes that could lead to midyear layoffs, furloughs and staff cuts.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Macquline King kicked off the new academic year in the nation’s fourth-largest school district by visiting several schools on Chicago’s South and West Sides.

The mayor and King welcomed students at George Leland Elementary School, 512 S. Lavergne Ave. in the South Austin neighborhood, and Roswell B. Mason Elementary School, 4217 W. 18th St. in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

They also shared a back-to-school message with students at Madero Middle School, 3202 W. 28th St. in Little Village.

At Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School, 10538 S. Langley Ave. in the Pullman neighborhood, the first-day theme was Poe Classical University, with a focus on historically Black colleges and universities and the importance of a college education.

As the district faces budget woes, Johnson and King remain focused on students and CPS’ goals for the new school year.

“Every Chicago student deserves to know they are welcomed and supported as they get ready to learn,” Johnson said. “When our young people are encouraged to participate fully in their education and extra-curricular experience, they are better positioned to reach their full potential. As students return to classrooms across our city, my administration will continue investing in the people and partnerships that help our young people succeed while ensuring every student has the opportunity to build a bright future right here in Chicago.”

King said, “The first day of school opens the door to new possibilities for every student. We warmly welcome students and families to schools where we hope Chicago’s children find joy in learning, feel a true sense of belonging, and build meaningful connections with their teachers and classmates. As students begin the year with curiosity and confidence, we are honored to have the opportunity and the responsibility to nurture the interests, skills, and sense of possibility that will inspire lifelong learning and help every child pursue a bright future.”

On July 30, 2026, the Chicago Board of Education approved a $10.11 billion budget that assumes an additional $150 million in state funding.

Illinois lawmakers have not approved the additional $150 million. Earlier this month, district leaders warned the Chicago Board of Education that it would be a “disaster” if Springfield did not provide the money needed to balance the CPS budget.

District leaders said that without those funds, the consequences could include midyear layoffs, furlough days and cuts. They also said the funding uncertainty could affect CPS’ ability to keep school doors open.

“The State of Illinois only funds our school districts at 25%, comparatively to California that funds Los Angeles and San Francisco at 70%,” Johnson said recently. “We can do better.”

During Johnson’s visit to Leland Elementary on Monday, August 24, 2026, he urged parents and staff to keep calling on state lawmakers to help fund CPS.

“Ask them if they’re going to invest in our children,” the mayor said. “Ask them if our children deserve to have schools that are fully funded and resourced.”

Members of the Violence Interrupters organization said trained violence-prevention specialists were deployed in the Austin neighborhood on Monday to walk students to school.

The organization said its goal was to engage with students, mediate conflicts and support families during peak school travel hours.

Earlier this year, A Better Chicago launched Every Day Counts, a citywide initiative designed to reverse chronic absenteeism in Chicago.

More than 40% of CPS students were considered chronically absent in the 2024-25 school year, meaning they missed at least 10% of the school year. That amounts to about 130,000 students — 10 percentage points above the national average and nearly double the pre-pandemic rate.

BUILD Chicago, Enlace Chicago, Illinois Action for Children and The Alliance 98 were selected to receive a share of $10 million in grant funding to help increase attendance through mental health services, family support and additional programming.