Students Battle Covid Trauma With Get-Out-The-Vote Push WOKE Project to Help Build Voter Turnout

Responding to the trauma Chicago’s youth of color face from the pandemic and national uprisings in response to police brutality, Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, in partnership with Communities United and three local high schools, are mobilizing students in civics classes to get out the vote in the Albany Park and Austin communities. Targeting Black and Latinx infrequent voters, young people will be phone banking from home, with online coordination, and distributing printed literature within Covid guidelines in person, to educate eligible voters on the importance of the election, as it relates to the resources needed in their own communities.

WHO: Led by VOYCE and Communities United, the WOKE project will engage 130 students in nonpartisan GOTV efforts. These students will come from a total of 13 civics classes from Roosevelt High School, Michele Clark Academic Preparatory Magnet High School and Austin High School..

WHEN & WHERE:

Phone Banking Virtual & In-Person

· Saturday, October 24th, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: students from Roosevelt High School (Zoom)

· Tuesday, October 27th, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: students from Michele Clark High School (Zoom)

· Wednesday, October 28th, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: students from Austin High School (In-person according to CDC Covid guidelines: 4600 W. Palmer St.)

Literature In-Person Drops

· Wednesday, October 28th, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Michele Clark students, Location TBD

· Tuesday, October 27th, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Austin High School students, Location TBD

· Thursday, October 29th, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Roosevelt students, Location: Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3253 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

WHY: The Working On Knowledge and Equity, WOKE project, led by young people of color, centers the classroom curriculum to students’ lived experience and direct engagement in their communities in the backdrop of the upcoming election. The project aims to bring together educators and students of color to provide opportunities for healing, civic engagement and experiential learning beyond the classroom.

ABOUT: Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, VOYCE, is a youth organizing alliance for education and racial justice led by students of color from across the city of Chicago and Illinois. VOYCE’s work is driven by the belief that young people who are most directly affected by educational inequity are in the best position to develop meaningful, long-lasting solutions. VOYCE has been recognized for its youth development, engagement, and systems-change efforts.

Communities United is a survivor-led, grassroots, intergenerational, racial justice organization in Chicago. At the heart of CU’s organizing is the development of grassroots leadership to build collective power to achieve racial justice and transformative social change. Learn more at http://voyceproject.org.