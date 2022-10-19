Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled

The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy.

Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students have been growing.

The program also provides opportunities for students to explore STEM careers while learning about the benefits of agriculture.

“We are so excited for this addition to our STEM efforts,” said Anita Johnson, director of GEAR UP.

“In today’s world, we know our scholars need to be able to think critically and outside the box, so projects like this are beneficial as they make important decisions about their futures.”

The Gear UP program has worked with the class of 2022 and class of 2023 since their 7th- and 8th-grade years to provide enrichment programming and support through their academic careers.

Through partnership with GEAR UP, the Purdue Extension and other community partners, the community garden will operate year-round, utilizing the greenhouse.

The greenhouse unveiling ceremony can be viewed on the Gary Community School Corporation Facebook page.

For more information about GEAR UP, the community garden or other volunteer opportunities, visit garyschools.org.