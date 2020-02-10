“Stuck With You” is great new series on great Black streaming site

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, on Thursday, February 13, the first streaming service for Black TV and film, the Urban Movie Channel, will premiere the first episode of its latest original series, “Stuck With You.” The series stars “Queen Sugar’s” Timon Kyle Durrett and “Love Is_” and “K.C. Undercover” star Tammy Townsend as a celebrity couple—in the world’s eyes—are the face of #RelationshipGoals, but in real life, not so much.

I was able to screen all six episodes, and the lead couple, Townsend and Durrett, are all entangled in a few business ventures that showcase them as this loving couple that is known for offering great relationship advice. But little do their social media fans realize that they are in the midst of divorcing. They must maintain their lovey-dovey persona in order to keep the money train running.

But how long can they keep up the charade, when temptation is everywhere?

How far does a married couple go to keep a flourishing career and businesses going—even when their relationship is rocky and ending?

How long can they avoid each other’s intimate gazes, while outsiders are interested in both of them? This situation reminds me a bit of one of the couples in “Girls Night Out,” but much better.

The way the series addresses another couple’s topical struggles is also refreshing. They are just figuring each other out in their newly-wedded bliss but are also facing fertility issues.

Another underlying story involves a meek assistant who discounts her worth, while she is trying to date but remain virtuous. I’m sure viewers will enjoy the issues brought up in this complete series, because they are presented in an interesting and relevant manner.

The relationship dramedy also stars former Danity Kane member D. Woods, AJ Johnson (“Baby Boy,” “House Party”), Terrance Green (“Step Up: High Water”) and more.

The first episode of “Stuck With You” premieres on Thursday, February 13, and a new episode will air every Thursday thereafter through March 19. Check out the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfholytTqds.

Give the sweetheart in your life a treat. Don’t miss out on this and other great movies and television series that center on the Black community. New content is added weekly, and a streaming subscription isn’t that expensive. A monthly subscription to the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and film costs $4.99, and an annual subscription costs $49.99. New subscribers can enjoy a free 7-day trial subscription, but you will need to set up an account with billing information. Once your 7-day trial is over, then you will be charged until you cancel your subscription. For more information, visit https://umc.tv/.