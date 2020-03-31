Strack & Van Til stores launch “Check-Out Challenge”

Salvation Army Food Pantries and Social Services Expanded to Support Lake County

On March 23, 2020, the Salvation Army of Lake County, Porter and Jasper Counties, in partnership with Strack & Van Til Food Markets, is launching a “Check-Out Challenge” campaign to raise emergency dollars for the Army’s services. The money will help provide groceries, hot meals and other necessary goods and services to individuals and families experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army of Lake County has expanded its food pantry and feeding program to alleviate concerns about food availability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week a local resident, Leslie, visited The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center. For many years Leslie had been employed as a bartender in a local restaurant, but was suddenly without a job when the restaurant closed due to the State’s orders to limit large gatherings. “I believed that I would someday retire from this job,” Leslie said. “I was totally unprepared for this, and have little food at home to feed my family!”

Within minutes, Leslie’s face turned from one of sorrow to joy as Salvation Army volunteers provided her with boxes and bags filled with groceries for her family.

“Leslie’s is only one of many stories we are hearing of residents of Lake County, who due to no fault of their own, have been dropped in a quagmire of despair and uncertainty,” said Captain Brian Clark, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake County. “Please, as you shop for your own groceries at your local Strack & Van Til store, please consider others who can’t afford to buy food and pay for other needs at this time. Please round-up your grocery bill to the nearest dollar at the checkout.”

For the next four weeks your local Strack & Van Til Food Market will welcome donations to The Salvation Army to benefit your neighbors in need in Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties through this emergency Check-Out Challenge.