Strack & Van Til customers rally to raise $232,306.56 for the Food Bank of NWI

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Premier Partner Strack & Van Til announced the results of the 2020 Checkout Challenge on Friday, January 15, 2021. Through a unified effort of 20 stores and cashiers, Strack & Van Til customers raised a record-breaking $232,306.56 to benefit food insecure individuals and families in the Region.

During November & December, customers were asked to “round-up” their grocery bill at the register.

“I am so proud of our community and the Strack & Van Til customers. Those pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters that were donated at the end of every grocery bill combined to generate a level of food assistance that will help support so many families”, said Victor A. Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Our partnership with Strack & Van Til makes this type of impact possible”, said Garcia.

“Strack & Van Til and Town & Country are so grateful for our customers’ generous support of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana throughout a challenging holiday season”, said Strack & Van Til, President & CEO, Jeff Strack. “The 667,000 meals raised through this campaign proves that small acts of kindness have an incredible impact. We appreciate the partnership with the Food Bank and are fortunate to be able to play a part in connecting our customers and the community to such a worthy organization”, said Strack.

“Strack & Van Til is Indiana’s grocery store and has been a long-time partner of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana”, said Garcia. “There is strong alignment with our mission and values. The generosity of the customers and the support of the entire Strack & Van Til team during the Checkout Challenge reflects the value of that relationship to the community”.

Of the 20 Strack & Van Til stores, the Schererville store had the most customer support, raising more than $24,000. The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana also recognized the 10 cashiers that led the charge to ensure that customers were aware of the opportunity to “round up”:

Pam Cagle (Chesterton), Mary Krueger (Valpo), Shelly McMann (Valpo), Amanda Miller (Valpo), Ari Patel (Chesterton), Evon Serwatks-Martin (St. John), Jeff Beedle (Chesterton), Dawn Carroll (Highland), Alex Jeka (Hobart) and Debbie Scott (Crown Point)

“Collectively these 10 cashiers inspired customers to raise more than 58,000 meals. They took every opportunity to simply ask customers to participate in the Checkout Challenge”, said Garcia. “We celebrate the tremendous efforts of all of the cashiers, the store managers, and all of the customers, to ensure that there is an ample amount of food assistance available for anyone who needs it”.