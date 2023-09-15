Strack & Van Til customers donate over $11,000 to Opportunity Enterprises

Photo caption: FROM LEFT: OE’S Dylan McKee, Strack & Van Til cashiers Aniyah Edwards and Cassidy Colvin, Neil Samahon – president and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises, front end manager of Strack’s Portage Location, Cheri Hofferth, cashier Billie Shaw, and store director, Mike Mulle.

Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack recently presented Opportunity Enterprises (OE) with a check for $11,365.74 in support of the work the organization does throughout the region for individuals with disabilities. The donation comes as part of the Checkout Challenge, in which Strack & Van Til and Town & Country customers rounded up their purchase totals over the course of two weeks beginning July 10 for Opportunity Enterprises.

Strack said the Round Up Challenge is part of the grocery chain’s commitment to serving the community, and they do this by providing an easy channel for their customers to also give to organizations they feel connected to, and those that make a positive impact in their community.

“Strack & Van Til is proud of our relationship with Opportunity Enterprises, and we support the important work they do enabling those with disabilities to accomplish great things,” Strack said. “Giving back to the communities we serve is just naturally a part of Strack & Van Til’s culture,” states Jeff Strack. “However,” Strack states further, “the true credit of this gift Strack has the honor of presenting Opportunity Enterprises really goes to our loyal customers. Many of our shoppers round up every time they make a trip to one of our grocery store locations – and that’s true commitment and caring from people who understand that a little goes a very long way. Our cashiers also have a strong commitment to supporting our collective communities and do not hesitate to ask our customers if they want to round up their purchases.”

Opportunity Enterprises’ Chief Development and Communications Officer Kacie Ensign thanked Strack and the company for its long partnership with OE.

“We simply could not do what we do without community support, and Strack & Van Til customers prove time and again that they care about their community and give a little each trip to the grocery store to make a big difference. We cannot thank the people who shop at Strack & Van Til and Town & Country enough for their willingness to make a gift in support of OE’s mission” Ensign said.

Neil Samahon, president and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises, was on hand to thank and recognize the Portage Strack & Van Til location as the store with the largest increase in round up donations from 2022 to 2023. This location was also the top earning store of the five Strack & Van Til and Town & Country stores in Porter County.