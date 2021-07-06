Stop The Violence Event: The Cost of Violence to Communities

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will hold a STOP THE VIOLENCE outreach event Tuesday, July 6 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at A Safe Haven, 2750 W. Roosevelt Road in response to the violence plaquing Chicago.

Chicago has gained worldwide notoriety for its ongoing violence. Residents are fed up! Hear how the cost of violence impacts the economy of a community.

“I, like so many others in Chicago, am tired of hearing about the violence in our city. I was especially touched by the shooting of little Jaslyn Adams in the McDonald’s drive-thru; the McDonald’s I frequent with my own daughter. When that happened, I said I must do something. I must try to help those who have been victims of this insane violence. I want people to understand the cost of violence, the human cost as well as the economic cost.”

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin has solicited the help of several nonprofits to be on site to help people in the community affected by crime. Joining the outreach is A Safe Haven, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Chicago Cares, Black McDonald’s Operators Association (BMOA), March of Dimes, Chicago Police Department and Barney’s New Life Health Foods.

This is the first of three events. The next will be Tuesday, July 20 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Youth Programs, 5350 S. Prairie Ave. The final event will be August 3 in conjunction with National Night Out at Haas Park, 2402 N. Washtenaw Ave. in the 14th District

The City Treasurer’s Office is the custodian and manager of all cash and investments for the City of Chicago, the four City employee pension funds, and the Chicago Teacher’s Pension Fund.

Additionally, the Treasurer’s Office manages a number of programs that promote financial education and small business growth in Chicago’s neighborhoods.

The Treasurer is one of three city-wide elected officials in the City of Chicago, with the Mayor and the Clerk being the others.